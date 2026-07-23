From Factory Floor to Rooftop: Gator Metal Roofing Manufactures the Roofs It Installs Across the Carolinas

Our roofing system is manufactured through HeatShield™ right here in North Carolina, and then Gator installs it on the homeowner's property. When we put the Gator name on a roof, we know exactly what we are standing behind. Post this

For homeowners, that means the company installing the roof is directly connected to the company manufacturing it—from the factory floor to the rooftop.

"Gator Metal Roofing is one of the only specialty metal roofing companies in the Carolinas that owns and operates its very own metal roofing factory," said Brian Moscarelli, General Manager of Gator Metal Roofing. "Because of that, Gator has direct control over the quality of the metal roofing system we manufacture and install. We believe in the Golden Rule—treat people the way you would want to be treated—and that means building and installing the best of the best when it comes to metal roofing."

One Company. One Roofing System. Accountability From Manufacturing Through Installation.

Gator Metal Roofing has specialized in metal roofing since 1994, building its reputation around a simple objective: provide Carolina homeowners with a roofing system designed to deliver exceptional durability, energy efficiency and long-term value.

Owning and operating HeatShield™ gives Gator a level of involvement in its product that is uncommon among residential roofing contractors.

Rather than simply purchasing a finished roofing product from an outside source and installing it, Gator Metal Roofing is directly connected to the manufacturing of the roofing system that carries its name and reputation.

"We don't simply buy a metal roof from someone else and put the Gator name on it," Moscarelli said. "Our roofing system is manufactured through HeatShield™ right here in North Carolina, and then Gator installs it on the homeowner's property. That gives us control and accountability from manufacturing through installation. When we put the Gator name on a roof, we know exactly what we are standing behind."

The company's metal roofing system is available in 18 colors, giving homeowners the ability to combine long-term performance with a wide variety of home styles and architectural designs.

Built to Be the Last Roof a Homeowner Will Ever Need

Gator Metal Roofing's philosophy is straightforward: a homeowner should not have to repeatedly replace one of the most important protective systems on the home.

The company's metal roofing system comes with a full lifetime warranty. Gator Metal Roofing also backs its workmanship with a five-year, no-questions-asked labor warranty, providing homeowners with additional protection and accountability after the installation is complete.

"A warranty is only as meaningful as the company standing behind it," Moscarelli said. "Our customers know who manufactured their roofing system, who installed it and who to call if they ever need us. We believe that kind of accountability matters. Our goal is to install a roof that a homeowner can be proud of and have confidence in for the long term."

For homeowners comparing metal roofing with conventional asphalt shingles, Gator Metal Roofing focuses on the long-term value of a permanent roofing solution rather than the repeated replacement cycle associated with traditional roofing materials.

The result is a roofing system designed to combine durability, energy efficiency, lasting curb appeal and long-term protection.

North Carolina Made. Carolina Installed.

With Gator Metal Roofing headquartered in Garner, North Carolina, and HeatShield™ operating in Asheboro, the company has built a Carolina-based model that connects manufacturing with professional installation.

"We're local," Moscarelli said. "We live here, we work here, we manufacture here, and we install roofs for families throughout North and South Carolina. When we put the Gator name on a home, we understand that our reputation is going to be on that roof for decades."

That connection between manufacturing and installation is central to Gator Metal Roofing's business model.

From the factory floor in Asheboro to the rooftop of a Carolina home, Gator Metal Roofing is directly involved in the roofing system it sells, installs and stands behind.

Gator Metal Roofing Announces $3,000 Summer Savings Promotion

As part of its current Summer Sales Event, Gator Metal Roofing is offering homeowners $3,000 off qualifying home improvement projects, including metal roofing, replacement windows and patio doors.

The limited-time promotion is available to qualifying homeowners throughout North Carolina and South Carolina.

In addition to its HeatShield™ metal roofing systems, Gator offers energy-efficient replacement windows and patio doors, allowing homeowners to improve the exterior protection, comfort, appearance and energy performance of their homes.

Certain restrictions and qualification requirements may apply. Homeowners should contact Gator Metal Roofing for complete promotion, financing and eligibility details.

About Gator Metal Roofing

Headquartered in Garner, North Carolina, Gator Metal Roofing has specialized in metal roofing since 1994, serving homeowners throughout North and South Carolina.

Gator Metal Roofing owns and operates HeatShield™, its metal roofing manufacturing operation in Asheboro, North Carolina, giving the company direct involvement in the quality of the roofing systems it installs.

Gator Metal Roofing provides professionally installed metal roofing systems designed for long-term durability, energy efficiency, and lasting beauty. The company's metal roofing system is backed by a full lifetime warranty, along with Gator's five-year, no-questions-asked labor warranty.

In addition to metal roofing, Gator offers energy-efficient replacement windows and patio doors to homeowners throughout the Carolinas.

For more information, visit Gator Metal Roofing or call 888-202-2711.

Media Contact

Nick Sedotto, Gator Metal Roofing, 1 919-752-3670, [email protected], https://gatormetalroofing.com/

SOURCE Gator Metal Roofing