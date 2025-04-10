From Farm to Bedroom: Evaya® Organics Introduces Organic New Zealand Wool Mattresses to the U.S. Market

When you choose an Evaya Organic Mattress powered by EverEden Wool, you get a clean, natural, sustainable sleep solution that offers the latest comfort and performance. It's a dream come true. Post this

"What does a good night's sleep look like to you?" asks a brand rep from Evaya Organics. "For starters, it's having the right mattress. It's an investment in your well-being. When you choose an Evaya Organic Mattress powered by EverEden Wool, you get a clean, natural, sustainable sleep solution that offers the latest comfort and performance. It's a dream come true."

Each Evaya Organic mattress is meticulously hand-assembled in the USA by artisans with over 50 years of manufacturing know-how. Its luxurious combination of comfort, individual support, elasticity, and moisture-wicking ability is unparalleled, providing an indulgent and supportive sleep experience.

Evaya Original Mattress ($1,169) - The perfect balance of comfort and support. Not too firm, not too plush, the Evaya® Original Mattress strikes the perfect balance for a restful, organic sleep.

Evaya Bliss Mattress ($1,529) - Firm, supportive, and luxuriously organic. The Evaya® Bliss is the firmest in the collection, offering a supportive, balanced feel that's ideal for all sleep positions.

Evaya Original Mattress With PillowTopper ($1,708) - For the most plush and indulgent sleep experience, the Evaya® Original GOTS Certified mattress is paired with the ultra-soft, 3" GOTS-certified PillowTopper™.

Sleepers can rest easy knowing an Evaya Organic mattress is free from known allergens or chemical toxins. It provides a restful solution that is comfortable, safe and secure. For more information, evayaorganics.com.

About Evaya Organics:

At Evaya®, we're dedicated to creating incredibly comfortable mattresses using premium certified organic (OT004910) and natural materials. Our goal is to offer you a restful sleep experience, with the peace of mind that comes from ethically sourced, certified materials. Built and assembled right here in the USA, we work closely with our trusted partners to ensure every step—from seed to sleep—reflects our commitment to sustainability. Using a thoughtful mix of imported and domestic materials, we bring you a product that embodies quality and craftsmanship. With generations of expertise in designing sleep products, our team delivers comfort and luxury that enhances your sleep, without compromising on value.

Media Contact

Amber Masciorini, ChicExecs, 4086122616, [email protected], www.chicexecs.com

SOURCE Evaya® Organics