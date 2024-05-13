From Farm to Sippy Cup: Voyager Milk Partners With Real California Milk For Quality Toddler Nutrition

"Voyager Milk is the only USDA Organic Whole Milk designed for Toddlers in convenient stick packs on the market. The Real California Milk enhances our commitment to support family farms, and generations of diary farmers and allows families to have access to fresh organic milk while on-the-go." Post this

"Voyager Milk is an excellent example of innovation in the dairy category," said Ben Yee, Director of Processor Partnerships for the California Milk Advisory Board. "We're pleased to see milk from California dairy families showcased in products that are convenient for busy families on the go."

Voyager Milk can be purchased on www.voyagermilk.com or Amazon and will be in additional retailers Summer 2024.

About Real California Milk/California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state's dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB's programs focus on increasing demand for California's sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs. For more information and to connect with the CMAB, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Voyager Milk

Voyager Milk provides nutrition for Toddlers to fuel their discovery of the world. Certified USDA Organic whole-milk sourced from grass-fed cows on small family farms, Voyager Milk is the only organic milk in single serve stick-packs on the market so you can take it on-the-go without the need for refrigeration. Our products are tested by independent third-parties to ensure our high quality standards are met. Voyager Toddler Milk contains only 3 ingredients: Organic Whole Milk, Calcium & Vitamin D and we never compromise on quality and convenience. For more information visit www.VoyagerMilk.com, Instagram and Facebook.

