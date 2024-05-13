From Farm to Sippy Cup: Voyager Milk Partners With Real California Milk For Quality Toddler Nutrition

A toddler travel must-have for families on-the-go, Voyager Milk is the only Toddler Milk to carry The Real California Milk Seal
TRACY, Calif. and BOCA RATON, Fla., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Voyager Milk, a leading provider of toddler nutrition, today announced its partnership with Real California Milk (RCM). This collaboration ensures that Voyager Milk is allowed to use the Real California Milk seal, which indicates it is made with milk from California dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy practices. Voyager Milk sources USDA Organic-certified milk from grass-fed cows in California, ensuring wholesome nutrition for toddlers, packaged in convenient stick packs for on-the-go consumption, no refrigeration required. After rigorous testing and taste evaluations (over 40 milk sources tested and tasted), Voyager Milk became the only Toddler Milk on the market bearing the RCM seal.
Alexandra Bertholet, Co-Founder of Voyager Milk remarked, "since we created Voyager Milk for our son, we required nothing less than the best, which we believe comes from California." She added: "As Voyager Milk is the only USDA Organic Whole Milk designed for Toddlers in convenient on-the-go packaging on the market, having the Real California Milk enhances our commitment to support family farms, and generations of diary farmers. We want to remove as much of the stress as possible for families that are traveling, who might not have access to fresh milk on planes, hotels, or even at the park!"
"Voyager Milk is an excellent example of innovation in the dairy category," said Ben Yee, Director of Processor Partnerships for the California Milk Advisory Board. "We're pleased to see milk from California dairy families showcased in products that are convenient for busy families on the go."
Voyager Milk can be purchased on www.voyagermilk.com or Amazon and will be in additional retailers Summer 2024.
About Real California Milk/California Milk Advisory Board
The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state's dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB's programs focus on increasing demand for California's sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs. For more information and to connect with the CMAB, visit RealCaliforniaMilk.com, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.
About Voyager Milk
Voyager Milk provides nutrition for Toddlers to fuel their discovery of the world. Certified USDA Organic whole-milk sourced from grass-fed cows on small family farms, Voyager Milk is the only organic milk in single serve stick-packs on the market so you can take it on-the-go without the need for refrigeration. Our products are tested by independent third-parties to ensure our high quality standards are met. Voyager Toddler Milk contains only 3 ingredients: Organic Whole Milk, Calcium & Vitamin D and we never compromise on quality and convenience. For more information visit www.VoyagerMilk.com, Instagram and Facebook.
