From Fashion to Philanthropy: Lisa Shaller-Goldberg Owner of Minnie Rose Presents the "Shalom" Sweater & Embraces Peace (Benefits UJA-Federation of New York & EJH)

Highlighting their commitment to social responsibility and cultural connection, Minnie Rose will donate a first round of $15,000 which is a portion of the proceeds from the sale of their specially designed "Shalom" sweater to the UJA-Federation of New York. Post this

More Than Just Fashion: The "Shalom Sweater"

Founded by Lisa Shaller-Goldberg, Minnie Rose is a brand built on the values of love, peace, and resilience. The "Shalom Sweater" embodies these values, serving as more than just a fashion piece. It's a symbol of unity and a tribute to the enduring legacy of Lisa's grandmothers, Minnie and Rose. The sweater's strength and comfort echo the spirit of UJA-Federation of New York's mission to empower Jewish communities.

Aligning Values for Positive Impact

The UJA-Federation of New York and End Jew Hatred champions Jewish communities through education, social services, and fostering cultural bonds. Their efforts mirror Lisa's vision of making a positive impact on the world. By donating a portion of proceeds from the "Shalom Sweater" campaign, Minnie Rose demonstrates their commitment to impactful philanthropy.

Fashion with Purpose

This initiative offers customers the chance to own a beautiful piece of the Minnie Rose collection, available in both women's, women's plus size, and men's silhouettes, while contributing to a meaningful cause. It's part of Lisa Shaller-Goldberg's ongoing effort to integrate social consciousness into her Minnie Rose business model, reflecting a growing movement in fashion towards ethical and community-focused practices. By supporting the UJA-Federation of New York and End Jew Hatred, Minnie Rose sets a powerful example of how fashion can be a force for change and empowerment.

Join the Movement

The "Shalom Sweater" is available for pre-order now on the Minnie Rose website (www.minnierose.com), allowing customers to support the UJA-Federation of New York and End Jew Hatred while experiencing the brand's signature quality and style. Lisa Shaller-Goldberg, the visionary behind Minnie Rose, invites everyone to join them on this meaningful journey, combining fashion with positive change for a brighter future.

Media Contact

Christa Lubeck, Minnie Rose LLC., 1 212-575-5766, [email protected], https://minnierose.com

SOURCE Minnie Rose LLC.