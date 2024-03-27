From Fashion to Philanthropy: Lisa Shaller-Goldberg Owner of Minnie Rose Presents the "Shalom" Sweater & Embraces Peace (Benefits UJA-Federation of New York & EJH)

Minnie Rose Makes a Statement for Peace and Social Responsibility Minnie Rose, the fashion house renowned for luxurious cashmere and knitwear, is proud to present their cotton cashmere "Shalom" sweater. Highlighting their commitment to social responsibility and cultural connection, Minnie Rose will donate a first round of $15,000 which is a portion of the proceeds from the sale of their specially designed "Shalom" sweater to the UJA-Federation of New York.
NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Minnie Rose Makes a Statement for Peace and Social Responsibility
More Than Just Fashion: The "Shalom Sweater"
Founded by Lisa Shaller-Goldberg, Minnie Rose is a brand built on the values of love, peace, and resilience. The "Shalom Sweater" embodies these values, serving as more than just a fashion piece. It's a symbol of unity and a tribute to the enduring legacy of Lisa's grandmothers, Minnie and Rose. The sweater's strength and comfort echo the spirit of UJA-Federation of New York's mission to empower Jewish communities.
Aligning Values for Positive Impact
The UJA-Federation of New York and End Jew Hatred champions Jewish communities through education, social services, and fostering cultural bonds. Their efforts mirror Lisa's vision of making a positive impact on the world. By donating a portion of proceeds from the "Shalom Sweater" campaign, Minnie Rose demonstrates their commitment to impactful philanthropy.
Fashion with Purpose
This initiative offers customers the chance to own a beautiful piece of the Minnie Rose collection, available in both women's, women's plus size, and men's silhouettes, while contributing to a meaningful cause. It's part of Lisa Shaller-Goldberg's ongoing effort to integrate social consciousness into her Minnie Rose business model, reflecting a growing movement in fashion towards ethical and community-focused practices. By supporting the UJA-Federation of New York and End Jew Hatred, Minnie Rose sets a powerful example of how fashion can be a force for change and empowerment.
Join the Movement
The "Shalom Sweater" is available for pre-order now on the Minnie Rose website (www.minnierose.com), allowing customers to support the UJA-Federation of New York and End Jew Hatred while experiencing the brand's signature quality and style. Lisa Shaller-Goldberg, the visionary behind Minnie Rose, invites everyone to join them on this meaningful journey, combining fashion with positive change for a brighter future.
