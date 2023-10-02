From fiery flames to subtle simmer, EMPAVA redefines precision cooking

Dinner guests will be dazzled by the home chef's new-found culinary excellence, courtesy of our gas range top's extensive selection of heat levels for food cooked to perfection, from melted chocolate to a heavy-duty stir-fry. Tweet this

"Dinner guests will be dazzled by the home chef's new-found culinary excellence, courtesy of our gas range top's extensive selection of heat levels for food cooked to perfection, from melted chocolate to a heavy-duty stir-fry," said Ricky Cheng, President of EMPAVA.

KEY FEATURES OF THE 36-inch Slide-In Professional Gas Range Top:

Six versatile burners: For elevated, evenly distributed heat, the cooktop features two powerful 18,000-Btu burners, three 12,000-Btu burners and one 15,000-Btu dual ring burner with a 650-Btu burner for low-heat recipes.

Seamless cooking grates: The sleek, stainless-steel design is paired with continuous cast-iron grates, allowing users to slide cookware from the front to back burners without interruption.

Automatic reignition protection: The cooktop's innovative safety technology senses with a flame is extinguished and reignites accordingly to prevent harmful gas leaks.

Dishwasher Safe Components: For convenient cleaning and maintenance, the zinc alloy knobs and cast-iron grate can be effortlessly detached and placed in the dishwasher, to quickly remove food splatter or residue.

For more information about the 36-inch Slide-In Professional Gas Cooktop, please visit https://empava.com/.

About EMPAVA

EMPAVA, designer and manufacturer of kitchen and bath products, offers more choices and more ways to purchase sleek, elegant and affordable kitchen and bath products online. From refined, high-performance ranges and powerful range hoods, gas ranges, cooktops and ovens, to stylish freestanding and whirlpool air bathtubs, EMPAVA creates unique and elegantly designed kitchen and bath products at less than premium pricing. For more information about EMPAVA and its full suite of kitchen and bath products, visit https://EMPAVA.com/.

Media Contact

Leena Ibrahim, Merlot Marketing, 916-285-9835, [email protected], https://merlotmarketing.com/

SOURCE EMPAVA