From Fishermen to Kings: A Family's Royal Discovering Unearthed Through Genealogy

An American couple uncovers a bloodline of Kings, Crusaders, and a Roman Senator
PHOENIX, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author John and Myra Nichols always believed their roots ran deep in the Scottish Lowlands where their family history was tied to the life of seafaring fishermen. However, when they set out to confirm their ancestry, they uncovered a truth far richer: their family wasn't just catching fish but claimed by many historians as shaping the course of Western civilization.
Ready to share their story, they published, "The Rebirth of the Knights Templar, from Jerusalem to America: One Family's History." In the book, the couple chronicles their genealogical journey starting with Nichols's Y-DNA strand and his connection to royal linage back to 10 monarchs, including a Roman Senator, an Episcopal Bishop of Metz, a Roman Emperor, and Robert the Bruce, King of Scotland who sheltered the persecuted Knights Templar.
As their research deepened, they uncovered connections to Templar artifacts, including a Cross Charlemagne etched in stone near their home in the Ironwood Forest National Monument in Ariz. and a large stone cross on Oak Island, near Nova Scotia, C.A.
"What amazed us most was realizing that our ancestors helped shape history." Nichols said, "The Knights Templar stood against tyranny, bringing Christianity to Jerusalem and laying the foundation for the values that would eventually define America: free, justice, and faith."
Humbled to discover their legacy, the couple was inspired to tell America's real history and aims to protect Jerusalem during a time of uncertainty.
"There's so much about our history we believe will make Americans feel proud," Nichols said. "By sharing our family's story, we hope to inspire others to protect sacred places like the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, now under threat in the Middle East. Our ancestors' courage and conviction remind us to live purposely, stand for truth, and work toward a hopeful world."
"The Rebirth of the Knights Templar, from Jerusalem to America: One Family's History"
By Author John and Myra Nichols
ISBN: 9781665750646 (softcover); 9781665750660 (hardcover); 9781665750653 (electronic)
Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
John Nichols, a veteran of the United States Army, worked 43 years for Southern Pacific and Union Pacific Railroads. His hobby is Archeology, and he specializes in interpreting petroglyphs or rock carvings. Myra Nichols learned research by participating in a successful Congressional Investigation in the 1988 Yellowstone wildfires. Her master's in education helped her students achieve the highest reading scores for first and second graders in the district. They both wrote a highly successful book in 2016 called "Calalus Revisited.". To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/855284-the-rebirth-of-the-knights-templar-from-jerusalem-to-america.
General Inquiries:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Taylor Moralez
[email protected]
Media Contact
Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]
SOURCE LAVIDGE
Share this article