From Fishermen to Kings: A Family's Royal Discovering Unearthed Through Genealogy

As their research deepened, they uncovered connections to Templar artifacts, including a Cross Charlemagne etched in stone near their home in the Ironwood Forest National Monument in Ariz. and a large stone cross on Oak Island, near Nova Scotia, C.A.

"What amazed us most was realizing that our ancestors helped shape history." Nichols said, "The Knights Templar stood against tyranny, bringing Christianity to Jerusalem and laying the foundation for the values that would eventually define America: free, justice, and faith."

Humbled to discover their legacy, the couple was inspired to tell America's real history and aims to protect Jerusalem during a time of uncertainty.

"There's so much about our history we believe will make Americans feel proud," Nichols said. "By sharing our family's story, we hope to inspire others to protect sacred places like the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, now under threat in the Middle East. Our ancestors' courage and conviction remind us to live purposely, stand for truth, and work toward a hopeful world."

"The Rebirth of the Knights Templar, from Jerusalem to America: One Family's History"

By Author John and Myra Nichols

ISBN: 9781665750646 (softcover); 9781665750660 (hardcover); 9781665750653 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

John Nichols, a veteran of the United States Army, worked 43 years for Southern Pacific and Union Pacific Railroads. His hobby is Archeology, and he specializes in interpreting petroglyphs or rock carvings. Myra Nichols learned research by participating in a successful Congressional Investigation in the 1988 Yellowstone wildfires. Her master's in education helped her students achieve the highest reading scores for first and second graders in the district. They both wrote a highly successful book in 2016 called "Calalus Revisited.". To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/855284-the-rebirth-of-the-knights-templar-from-jerusalem-to-america.

