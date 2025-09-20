From Foster Care to Leadership: 50 Young People Receive National Recognition

FosterClub, the national network for young people in foster care, announced the recipients of its 2025 Outstanding Young Leader Award, recognizing 50 youth and alumni of foster care for their resilience, leadership, and service to their communities. The award, supported by the Walter S. Johnson Foundation and the Discovery Land Company Foundation, highlights the strength and potential of young people with lived experience in foster care. A full list of recipients is available at www.FosterClub.org

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fifty young advocates who have experienced foster care have been recognized by FosterClub, the national network for youth in foster care, as recipients of the 2025 Outstanding Young Leader Award. The honorees are celebrated for their remarkable strength, leadership, and contributions to their communities, despite the challenges of growing up in foster care.

Among this year's recipients is Shayla George of Indiana, age 22, whose foster care journey began at age 15 and continued through multiple placements until she aged out at 18. Determined to succeed despite the obstacles, Shayla secured funding for her education and pursued her goals with resilience. She has since graduated from college, completed a Capitol Hill internship, and now works full-time at Indiana University—a role that reflects her commitment to stability and growth. Shayla's advocacy includes presenting policy recommendations to Congress and the White House, serving as Administrative Director for Lantern Support Services, and participating on the City of Bloomington's Commission on the Status of Women. Looking ahead, she plans to pursue an MPA, attend law school, and achieve her dream of becoming the first female mayor of Indianapolis—all while continuing to champion foster youth.

For Lexie Lee, age 22, of Washington State, the recognition is deeply personal. "Honestly, it feels surreal to be honored as an Outstanding Young Leader. I never imagined myself being recognized in this way, especially with everything I've been through," she shared. "Growing up in foster care, I had moments where I didn't think my voice mattered. To now be seen and celebrated for turning those experiences into leadership and advocacy is really powerful. It reminds me why I keep pushing forward—to show other young people that their struggles don't define them, and that they, too, can create change."

Another honoree, Arsnay Mason of Virginia, age 21, spent nine years in foster care and found stability when he re-entered care at 17. With the support of a foster family, he excelled academically, graduating from Richard Bland College with honors before transferring to Amherst College, where he studies Biology debt-free. His leadership includes founding student organizations, serving as Transfer Student Representative, and advocating as part of SPEAKOUT, the Virginia Department of Social Services' youth advisory board. Arsnay has influenced child welfare policy through the Virginia General Assembly and hopes to extend his impact globally by becoming a physician, joining Médecins Sans Frontières, and launching nonprofits that uplift foster youth. "For me, giving back isn't optional—it's a responsibility," he says.

"Each of the fifty Outstanding Young Leaders has persevered through challenging circumstances and is now giving back in unique and powerful ways," said Celeste Bodner, Executive Director of FosterClub. "They inspire their peers who may be facing a difficult foster care experience, and they remind all of us of the resilience, brilliance, and leadership potential of young people."

The Outstanding Young Leader Award is made possible through the generous support of the Walter S. Johnson Foundation and the Discovery Land Company Foundation. The award uplifts the voices and stories of young leaders making a positive impact, challenging stereotypes, and inspiring others to follow in their footsteps.

FosterClub is the national network for young people in foster care, leading efforts to connect, educate, inspire, and represent children and youth in and from the system. The organization empowers young people to improve the lives of their peers through advocacy, system change, and direct service.

The full list of the 2025 Outstanding Young Leader Award recipients, along with their photos and biographies, can be found at: www.FosterClub.org.

