From Fragmentation to Integration: How Unified Technology Transforms Site Efficiency, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Register for this webinar to learn how embracing this opportunity can drive innovation and success in transforming clinical site efficiency.

Join Adele Stevenson-Lampard, Director of Clinical Operations, Patient Concierge Services, Syneos Health; and Paul Eure, Principal Product Manager, StudyKIK, a Syneos Health Company, for the live webinar on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 2pm EDT (11am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit From Fragmentation to Integration: How Unified Technology Transforms Site Efficiency.

