From Fragmentation to Integration: How Unified Technology Transforms Site Efficiency, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn why a cohesive technological approach is essential for addressing current challenges in clinical research and how it can reduce burdens on research sites. Attendees will gain insight into the most pressing issues that research sites face and how integrated technology solutions can alleviate these problems. The featured speakers will discuss how technology can streamline processes, enhance communication and improve overall efficiency for both research sites and sponsors. The speakers will also share how a unified tech landscape can foster innovation in clinical research, leading to more successful outcomes and greater collaboration.
TORONTO, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In today's dynamic clinical research environment, the opportunity to unify technology for sites is more crucial than ever. This webinar will explore how a cohesive technological approach can significantly reduce site burdens and improve operational efficiency for both sites and sponsors.
The expert speakers will examine the most pressing challenges faced by research sites and discuss how integrated solutions can streamline processes, enhance collaboration and ultimately demonstrate a clear return on investment. By solving these issues through the application of strategic technology, the expert speakers aim to illustrate the transformative potential of a unified tech landscape.
Register for this webinar to learn how embracing this opportunity can drive innovation and success in transforming clinical site efficiency.
Join Adele Stevenson-Lampard, Director of Clinical Operations, Patient Concierge Services, Syneos Health; and Paul Eure, Principal Product Manager, StudyKIK, a Syneos Health Company, for the live webinar on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 2pm EDT (11am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit From Fragmentation to Integration: How Unified Technology Transforms Site Efficiency.
