From Fragmented Services to Connected Systems: Chicago Goes Live with Regionwide Community Information Exchange

"At Cornerstone, we see how fragmented systems create barriers. The CIE will help connect housing, healthcare, and community partners so individuals experience clearer communication, faster access to support, and stronger pathways to recovery and lasting housing." Post this

"The launch of the CIE represents a shift from disconnected encounters to shared accountability," said Crystal Pirtle Tyler, PhD, MPH, Chief Executive Officer at IPHI. "We are moving beyond silos to build a system that treats the whole person and helps repair a fragmented safety net."

Elevating Trauma-Informed Care

The CIE's inaugural phase focuses on the region's most vulnerable: those experiencing homelessness. For decades, individuals navigating homelessness and complex health challenges have been forced to repeat their stories to every new provider, reliving trauma just to access basic needs. Meanwhile, providers have struggled with incomplete information and "blind" referral processes.

The Chicago Regionwide CIE ends this cycle. Through streamlined referral workflows and shared visibility, the network allows providers to:

Accelerate Connections: Link individuals to available services in real- time.

Reduce ER Strain: Divert non-emergency social needs away from hospitals and toward community support.

Empower Case Managers: Eliminate the administrative "phone tag" that slows down life-saving care.

Phase One: Addressing the Homelessness Crisis

By connecting shelter-based services and medical respite care, the CIE bridges the dangerous gap between the street and the clinic.

Cornerstone Community Outreach (CCO) is the first member organization to officially go live on the network. Cornerstone is a premier Chicago nonprofit that serves individuals and families throughout the city who are experiencing homelessness.

Cornerstone Executive Director Andrew Winter explained that, "At Cornerstone, we see every day how even unintentionally fragmented systems create barriers for people trying to stabilize their lives. The CIE will help connect housing, healthcare, and community partners so individuals experience clearer communication, faster access to support, and stronger pathways to recovery, stability, and lasting housing."

Built by the Community, for the Community

The Chicago Regionwide CIE is the result of years of intentional, cross-sector design. Unlike "top-down" tech deployments, this model was co-developed by practitioners, community members, and individuals with lived experience. "Co-designing solutions with the communities those solutions are meant to serve is baked into the DNA of IPHI, and we are very excited to see the Chicago Regionwide CIE showcase this in practice," said IPHI's CEO, Crystal Pirtle Tyler, PhD, MPH.

The Technology Powering the Transformation

To operationalize this vision, the CIE has partnered with a consortium of industry leaders to provide a robust, secure, and scalable foundation:

4medica: Provides the primary cloud-based data-sharing infrastructure, specializing in high-quality identity resolution to ensure "one person, one record."

wellconnected: Powers the social care platform, providing the user-friendly interface for referral management, resource directories, and care coordination.

New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII): Serves as the implementation engine, providing the training and operational expertise to ensure providers are supported from day one.

"The Chicago Regionwide CIE demonstrates what is possible when secure data infrastructure, intuitive care coordination tools, and dedicated implementation support converge to serve a community," said Gregg Church, President of 4medica. "We are proud to build the connected foundation that allows providers and community members to focus less on navigating systems and more on caring for people."

What's Next: Scaling for Impact

Throughout 2026, the Chicago Regionwide CIE will seek to onboard additional partners. Future expansions will prioritize the integration of behavioral health services to further close care gaps.

"This is just the beginning. We are very eager to continue working with our communities to identify areas of care that would most urgently benefit from better connectivity and then partner with providers to bring them under the umbrella of the CIE," said Rashidat Balogun, Managing Director of the Chicago Regionwide CIE.

For more information or to request an interview with project leadership, visit chicagoregionwidecie.org.

About the Partners

The Chicago Regionwide CIE is a cross-sector network of health and social service organizations committed to securely sharing data, governance, and workflows to improve care coordination and equity across Chicago and Cook County.

The Illinois Public Health Institute (IPHI) collaborates with community-based organizations, healthcare providers, government and systems-level partners, and others to advance health justice through equitable policy, systems, and institutional change.

4medica is a data-collaborative healthcare company delivering identity management, interoperability, and whole-person care solutions for health and community networks.

wellconnected is a social care technology provider dedicated to bridging the gap between clinical and social care through intuitive referral and coordination platforms.

NJII (New Jersey Innovation Institute) is an NJIT corporation that helps organizations manage the complexities of technology implementation and operational transformation in healthcare.

Cornerstone Community Outreach (CCO) is a Chicago-based nonprofit providing shelter, supportive services, and housing assistance to individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

Media Contact

Andras Ferencz, IPHI, CCO, Illinois Public Health Institute, 1 773.270.2986, [email protected], https://iphionline.org/

Kate Lunt, Kate Lunt Marketing, 1 480.319.2160, [email protected], https://www.katelunt.com

SOURCE Illinois Public Health Institute