From Fragmented to Fluid: A Deep Dive into Claims Data Innovation, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how claims data can drive more informed decisions and strengthen enterprise-wide data strategies. Attendees will gain insight into the differences between open, closed and integrated open + closed claims — and the optimal use cases for each. The featured speakers will discuss how an integrated data foundation is shaping decision-making across healthcare. They will also share insight into structuring a more efficient enterprise-wide data strategy.
TORONTO, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healthcare data is abundant — but connecting it in meaningful ways is complex. Join this thought-provoking webinar on the evolving landscape of integrated healthcare claims data. With decades of innovation experience — starting with pioneering integrated claims work in 2003 — the featured experts will explore how real-world data can empower stronger insights and smarter decisions in life sciences and beyond.
This session isn't a product demo. It's a behind-the-scenes look at the practical applications of open, closed and integrated claims data as foundational options to a successful data strategy.
For professionals in healthcare and life sciences — whether in data science, analytics, strategy or innovation — this webinar provides valuable, practical insights.
Register for this webinar to learn how claims data can drive more informed decisions and strengthen enterprise-wide data strategies.
Join experts from Symphony Health, an ICON plc company, Paula Fullman, Vice President, Consulting; Angela Lawrence, Senior Director, Product; and Kristen Toppi, Director, Strategy, for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit From Fragmented to Fluid: A Deep Dive into Claims Data Innovation.
