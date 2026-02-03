From Ghana to the Global Stage: Kwabena Osei-Sarpong, Founder & CEO of RIFE International, Receives Global Leadership Award in Accra, Ghana

"Receiving this recognition in Ghana is deeply meaningful," said Osei-Sarpong. "It reflects a journey that began here and grew globally through collaboration and innovation. This honor belongs to the teams and partners building solutions that create lasting value across borders." Post this

Presented in Ghana, the recognition carries particular significance for Osei-Sarpong. Born in Ghana and now leading a globally active clean energy and climate firm headquartered in Washington, D.C., his journey to the world stage illustrates the power of entrepreneurial vision grounded in purpose and impact. Today, he stands among the most respected voices in clean energy, sustainability, and global development, bridging local insight with international influence.

Through RIFE International, Osei-Sarpong has led the development and delivery of practical clean energy and sustainability solutions in collaboration with public institutions, global partners, and private-sector stakeholders. In Ghana, RIFE Energy delivered a nationally significant solar energy project for the National Information Technology Agency (NITA) in partnership with Empower New Energy, supporting reliable power for critical digital and public-sector infrastructure.

Beyond government projects, RIFE International partnered with the Brothers of Holy Cross in Ghana to deliver a renewable energy solution that supports their educational mission and operational needs. The collaboration provided reliable, clean power while reducing energy costs, demonstrating RIFE's commitment to practical, measurable solutions that advance institutional goals and benefit local communities.

More broadly, Osei-Sarpong's work reflects a broader commitment to entrepreneurship as a vehicle for global problem-solving, connecting clean energy, infrastructure modernization, and economic opportunity across markets. His leadership has positioned RIFE International as a trusted partner in climate-smart development, while reinforcing the role of entrepreneurs in delivering solutions that are scalable, commercially viable, and socially relevant.

"Receiving this recognition in Ghana is deeply meaningful," said Osei-Sarpong. "It reflects a journey that began here and has expanded globally through collaboration, innovation, and shared purpose. This award belongs to the teams and partners who believe in building solutions that create lasting value across borders."

The Global Leadership Award further affirms Osei-Sarpong's standing as a respected global entrepreneur and clean energy leader and underscores RIFE International's growing influence in advancing entrepreneurship-led solutions to some of the world's most pressing energy and sustainability challenges.

About the Global Entrepreneurship Festival & Global Entrepreneurs Awards

The Global Entrepreneurship Festival (GEF) is a premier international platform convening entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and business leaders from around the world. The Global Entrepreneurs Awards recognize outstanding individuals whose vision, leadership, and measurable impact have advanced entrepreneurship, innovation, and global economic development.

About RIFE International

RIFE International is an award‑winning global climate tech, energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable development firm headquartered in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area with operations across Africa and Asia. Driven by a mission to empower communities, expand green workforce opportunities, and accelerate the global clean energy transition, RIFE delivers optimized solutions for institutional, public, and private sector clients worldwide.

To learn more about RIFE International, visit https://rifeintl.com/

Media Contact

RIFE PR Dept, RIFE International, 1 240-389-4187, [email protected]

SOURCE RIFE International