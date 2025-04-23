From Good to Great: These Organizations Are Defining the Future of Customer Service

The Business Intelligence Group announces the winners of its annual Excellence in Customer Service Awards

PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Business Intelligence Group is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Excellence in Customer Service Awards, recognizing individuals, organizations, and technologies that are elevating the standards of customer support and experience worldwide.

This year's honorees represent the best in customer service innovation and execution—organizations that are not just meeting customer expectations but exceeding them at every turn. Whether through personalized support, technology-driven solutions, or mission-driven service models, these winners exemplify the core values of empathy, responsiveness, and excellence.

"In today's fast-paced, customer-centric world, delivering exceptional service is both a competitive advantage and a business imperative," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to recognize these companies and professionals who are redefining what great customer service looks like and setting the tone for the future of customer experience."

Winners of the 2025 Excellence in Customer Service Awards

Executive of the Year

Dan Arriola , President, Inktel

, President, Inktel Kimberly Wyman , Vice President, T-Mobile for Business

Front-Line Pro of the Year

Julie Fonseca , Axis Communications

Organization of the Year

Angara Inc.

Arch Insurance

BambooHR

Banyan Technology

Beyond Finance

Broadvoice Success Program

Carrier Corporation

CMPD Revolutionizes Customer Service in Charlotte and Beyond

Continental Utility Solutions, Inc. (CUSI)

DigitalOwl

DiscoverCars.com

DUBAI MUNICIPALITY

MUNICIPALITY Endurance Warranty Services

ENTOUCH

FluentStream

FOTILE America LLC Customer Service Department

GoodMorning.com (Douglas, Juno, Logan & Cove, Octave)

Hellbender Vinyl

Howes Products

InvoiceCloud

isolved

Johnson Controls Arabia

Lenovo's Premier Support Team

Lexie Hearing - Hearing Hub

- Hearing Hub Makers Nutrition

ModMed®'s Exceptional Customer Service Team

Montage Marketing Group

Omnira Software

OnSIP: Excellence in Customer Service

Perficient

PFU America, Inc.'s Ricoh Scanner Service

Planful

RideCo

Ross Video

Serviap Global

ShipMonk

Sleeplay

Sunbound

Target River

TELUS Digital

United Call Centers

Vertafore

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions

Zayo

Outsource Partner of the Year

Foundever®

Inspiro

Liveops

Omni Interactions

SupportNinja

Vineskills

Technology of the Year

Allstate Roadside

Centrical

Concentrix VoxMiner

Hitachi Vantara

ibex wave iX

IntelePeer

Jane App

Mastercard

Serviceblazer Community on Slack

Startek® Generative AI

United Airlines Mobile App

Verint Agent Copilot Bots

Transformation of the Year

Automation Anywhere Inc

Talkdesk Customer Care

Talkmobile

Teachers Federal Credit Union

TP

Weber LLC

Finalists: Acknowledging Customer-Centric Excellence

The Excellence in Customer Service Awards also recognize a distinguished group of finalists who achieved high marks in their respective categories and showcased exceptional commitment to customer satisfaction. These organizations have proven that service excellence is not just a goal—it's a mindset embedded into every level of their operations. The 2025 finalists are: Basys, Beamery, CliniComp, DailyPay, Datasite Assist, Daversa Partners, Freshworks Inc, fullthrottle.ai, Gladly, Hostinger, Impetus, Paycom, PayJunction, Rent Manager, Saviynt Inc, SheerID, SOE Software, Starkey, Syncfusion, Inc., Total Quality Logistics, and Wolters Kluwer.

Celebrating Customer Champions

From startups delivering high-touch experiences to global enterprises building scalable support systems, this year's winners and finalists are pushing the boundaries of service innovation. Their stories are proof that great service isn't just about solving problems—it's about building trust, loyalty, and lasting relationships.

