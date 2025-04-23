From Good to Great: These Organizations Are Defining the Future of Customer Service

The Business Intelligence Group announces the winners of its annual Excellence in Customer Service Awards
PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Business Intelligence Group is proud to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Excellence in Customer Service Awards, recognizing individuals, organizations, and technologies that are elevating the standards of customer support and experience worldwide.
This year's honorees represent the best in customer service innovation and execution—organizations that are not just meeting customer expectations but exceeding them at every turn. Whether through personalized support, technology-driven solutions, or mission-driven service models, these winners exemplify the core values of empathy, responsiveness, and excellence.
"In today's fast-paced, customer-centric world, delivering exceptional service is both a competitive advantage and a business imperative," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to recognize these companies and professionals who are redefining what great customer service looks like and setting the tone for the future of customer experience."
Winners of the 2025 Excellence in Customer Service Awards
Executive of the Year
- Dan Arriola, President, Inktel
- Kimberly Wyman, Vice President, T-Mobile for Business
Front-Line Pro of the Year
- Julie Fonseca, Axis Communications
Organization of the Year
- Angara Inc.
- Arch Insurance
- BambooHR
- Banyan Technology
- Beyond Finance
- Broadvoice Success Program
- Carrier Corporation
- CMPD Revolutionizes Customer Service in Charlotte and Beyond
- Continental Utility Solutions, Inc. (CUSI)
- DigitalOwl
- DiscoverCars.com
- DUBAI MUNICIPALITY
- Endurance Warranty Services
- ENTOUCH
- FluentStream
- FOTILE America LLC Customer Service Department
- GoodMorning.com (Douglas, Juno, Logan & Cove, Octave)
- Hellbender Vinyl
- Howes Products
- InvoiceCloud
- isolved
- Johnson Controls Arabia
- Lenovo's Premier Support Team
- Lexie Hearing - Hearing Hub
- Makers Nutrition
- ModMed®'s Exceptional Customer Service Team
- Montage Marketing Group
- Omnira Software
- OnSIP: Excellence in Customer Service
- Perficient
- PFU America, Inc.'s Ricoh Scanner Service
- Planful
- RideCo
- Ross Video
- Serviap Global
- ShipMonk
- Sleeplay
- Sunbound
- Target River
- TELUS Digital
- United Call Centers
- Vertafore
- Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions
- Zayo
Outsource Partner of the Year
- Foundever®
- Inspiro
- Liveops
- Omni Interactions
- SupportNinja
- Vineskills
Technology of the Year
- Allstate Roadside
- Centrical
- Concentrix VoxMiner
- Hitachi Vantara
- ibex wave iX
- IntelePeer
- Jane App
- Mastercard
- Serviceblazer Community on Slack
- Startek® Generative AI
- United Airlines Mobile App
- Verint Agent Copilot Bots
Transformation of the Year
- Automation Anywhere Inc
- Talkdesk Customer Care
- Talkmobile
- Teachers Federal Credit Union
- TP
- Weber LLC
Finalists: Acknowledging Customer-Centric Excellence
The Excellence in Customer Service Awards also recognize a distinguished group of finalists who achieved high marks in their respective categories and showcased exceptional commitment to customer satisfaction. These organizations have proven that service excellence is not just a goal—it's a mindset embedded into every level of their operations. The 2025 finalists are: Basys, Beamery, CliniComp, DailyPay, Datasite Assist, Daversa Partners, Freshworks Inc, fullthrottle.ai, Gladly, Hostinger, Impetus, Paycom, PayJunction, Rent Manager, Saviynt Inc, SheerID, SOE Software, Starkey, Syncfusion, Inc., Total Quality Logistics, and Wolters Kluwer.
Celebrating Customer Champions
From startups delivering high-touch experiences to global enterprises building scalable support systems, this year's winners and finalists are pushing the boundaries of service innovation. Their stories are proof that great service isn't just about solving problems—it's about building trust, loyalty, and lasting relationships.
To view the full list of winners and learn more about the 2025 Excellence in Customer Service Awards, visit:
https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/excellence-in-customer-service-awards
About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multip
le business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
