From Hardship to Triumph: Mexican American Girl Raised on the South Side Finds Joy Through Jesus

Xulon Press presents the author's inspiring life story to provide spiritual motivation for readers in all different seasons of their life's journey.
MANTECA, Calif., May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Christina M. Naranjo shares her life story and spiritual journey in Just a Girl From the South Side ($12.49, paperback, 9798868518058; $5.99, e-book, 9798868518065).
Naranjo's book shares her own testimony, the life of a Mexican American girl raised by a single parent on the South Side. Readers will be captivated by her powerful story, her transparent retelling of how she persevered through life's hurdles. Naranjo's is a relatable journey of battling spiritual warfare through encountering Jesus. This book serves as much-needed encouragement for anyone facing trials and tribulations, as the author tells how Jesus changed her life for the better.
When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Naranjo said, "God Himself, to help other believers grow, pray and be set free by the Word of God, the Holy Ghost and Jesus dying and rising on the cross for a sinner like me."
Christina M. Naranjo is a Mexican American girl raised in San Jose, CA by a single mother and the help from family in different seasons, all of whom she credits shaping her into who she is today. Her personal life experience, church, strong faith and watching/learning from others helped lead Naranjo to this success as an author and in her life. In addition to attending and serving at church, she also enjoys spending time with her family, taking adventures, visiting the beach, going to drive-ins and eating pizza.
