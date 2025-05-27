From Hardship to Triumph: Mexican American Girl Raised on the South Side Finds Joy Through Jesus

"God Himself, to help other believers grow, pray and be set free by the Word of God, the Holy Ghost and Jesus dying and rising on the cross for a sinner like me." Post this

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Naranjo said, "God Himself, to help other believers grow, pray and be set free by the Word of God, the Holy Ghost and Jesus dying and rising on the cross for a sinner like me."

Christina M. Naranjo is a Mexican American girl raised in San Jose, CA by a single mother and the help from family in different seasons, all of whom she credits shaping her into who she is today. Her personal life experience, church, strong faith and watching/learning from others helped lead Naranjo to this success as an author and in her life. In addition to attending and serving at church, she also enjoys spending time with her family, taking adventures, visiting the beach, going to drive-ins and eating pizza.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Just a Girl From the South Side is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

Media Contact

Christina M. Naranjo, Salem Author Services, 407-339-4217, [email protected]

SOURCE Xulon Press