From Hauling to Helping: MBR Repair Grows from Family Trucking Roots to Trusted Heavy-Duty Auto Shop in Dayton

DAYTON, Pa., May 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What began as a necessity for a local family-owned trucking business has grown into one of Armstrong County's most trusted heavy-duty auto repair shops. MBR Repair, located in Dayton, PA, is the result of a strategic spin-off from a second-generation trucking company that specializes in hauling coal and construction materials across the region.

For years, the family business bore the burden of costly repair bills outsourced to other shops. Realizing the need for more efficient, knowledgeable service tailored to heavy-duty vehicles, the owners saw an opportunity that would change the direction of their business – and the community.

Their son, who spent his youth turning wrenches and keeping the family's fleet on the road, took that passion one step further. He pursued formal education, earning multiple certifications in diesel technology and heavy-duty vehicle repair. With skill, vision, and strong community ties, he founded MBR Repair.

Today, MBR Repair has grown into a full-service shop with a team of skilled technicians and a reputation for excellence. The business proudly serves local fire departments, municipalities, farmers, independent owner/operators, and area businesses, offering everything from routine maintenance to complex diesel diagnostics and repairs.

"MBR Repair was born out of necessity but built with purpose," says Brandan Reesman, Founder. "We wanted to take care of our own equipment, and quickly saw we could provide a much-needed service for others facing the same challenges."

Reesman highlights that the business stands out with its mobile service unit, often traveling to Kittanning, Indiana, Punxsutawney, Marion Center, and other nearby areas throughout Armstrong County and Indiana County. The business also offers a "Buy Now, Pay Later" program to help citizens out with financing much-needed repairs when they are tight on cash.

Both the original trucking company and MBR Repair continue to thrive side by side, serving as pillars in the Dayton community. Known for their integrity, work ethic, and deep-rooted commitment to local industries, the family businesses have become a symbol of what happens when hard work meets hometown pride.

To learn more about MBR Repair or schedule a service, visit www.mbrrepair.com.

Brandan Reesman, MBR Repair, 1 724-525-0498, [email protected], www.mbrrepair.com

