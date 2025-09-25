From Haunted Thrills to Holiday Cheer: J. Rieger & Co. Brings Festive Spirit to Kansas City with Immersive Events, Craft Cocktails, and Exclusive Seasonal Releases

J. Rieger & Co. celebrates fall and the holidays with immersive events, handcrafted cocktails, exclusive seasonal releases, curated gifts, and festive experiences—from thrills to cozy traditions.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As temperatures drop, J. Rieger & Co. invites Kansas City locals and visitors to celebrate fall and the holidays with a vibrant lineup of events, limited-edition releases, and unique experiences. From the thrilling Terror at Electric Park to the cozy traditions of A Very Rieger Holiday, there's something for everyone.

Guests can enjoy handcrafted fall cocktails, meet Marie Antoinette as they ring in the new year, and explore curated holiday gifts—from exclusive whiskeys and festive vodka and gin bottles to local accessories and rich chocolate cordials. This season, J. Rieger & Co. proudly stands at the heart of Kansas City's community and festive spirit.

"Fall and the holiday season bring a special energy to Kansas City, and we're honored to be part of those moments," says Andy Rieger, co-founder of J. Rieger & Co. "Whether it's enjoying a handcrafted cocktail, joining in the excitement of Terror at Electric Park, or selecting a thoughtfully crafted gift, we've designed this season to offer something memorable for everyone. It's a time to celebrate togetherness, tradition, and great spirits."

UNVEILING WHAT'S NEW AT J.RIEGER

New Gin + Vodka Labels: J. Rieger will unveil new label designs for both Vodka and Gin in October, each thoughtfully crafted to reflect the character of the spirits inside. The vodka label features a soft color palette that highlights its creamy mouthfeel and premium wheat origin, with copper accents paying homage to the in-house copper still used in distillation. The updated gin label draws on the green and blue tones of the juniper berry plant—gin's primary flavor source—while illustrated botanicals and a cool color scheme reflect its bright, refreshing flavor profile.

Private Stock Society: The newly launched Private Stock Society is an exclusive, members-only experience. This opportunity is about building a vibrant community of whiskey enthusiasts in Kansas City and surrounding areas, offering insider access to limited releases, curated events, and unforgettable experiences. Members receive four annual releases, each whiskey hand-selected and bottled exclusively for them. The inaugural release sets the tone: a bold 8-year, barrel-proof straight bourbon bottled at 161 proof, inspired by our 2025 ASCOT Award for Best Craft Bourbon. Members enjoy invitations to exclusive events at the distillery, where they can connect with Master Distiller Nathan Perry, co-founder Ryan Maybee, and fellow enthusiasts.

HARVEST THE FALL FLAVORS AT J.RIEGER

Cozy Up with Fall's Finest Sips: Fall is here and perfect for cozying up in flannels with our Stone Fence cocktail featuring Rieger's Straight Rye, St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur, dry apple cider, and ginger beer -- blending warm spice, baked orchard fruit, and crisp effervescence. Guests can also enjoy our outdoor fire pits while warming up with Monogram Mulled Wine, crafted with Rieger Gin, rich fortified wines, and fresh citrus. Thanks to Negroni Week, classic Negronis and creative variations inspired by cocktail legends Tom Nichol, Robert Simonson, and Ryan Maybee, are featured on the menu exploring the legacy and future of classic gin cocktails.

Taylor Swift Inspired Cocktail: With football season in full swing and a major album launch for Taylor in October, all eyes are on Kansas City —and J. Rieger is the place to raise a glass and cheer for love. Celebrate with Passion of a Showgirl—a luxe cocktail paying tribute to Taylor Swift's TS12 era and the electric energy where pop met football. With rich fruit flavors, a creamy texture, and a hint of shimmer, it's the perfect drink for channeling vintage glamour or a girls' night out.

Terror at Electric Park: Terror at Electric Park returns to J. Rieger & Co. on Saturday, October 25th from 8PM to midnight for a wild, immersive Halloween experience. Expect carnival chaos, live DJs, slime pits, face painting, tarot readings, and more. All Access tickets ($100) include a magic show, cocktails, and buffet; General Admission is $40. Costumes encouraged—because you never know what's lurking in the shadows.

A VERY RIEGER HOLIDAY

Make Spirits Bright at the Distillery: This holiday season, J. Rieger & Co. is bringing festive cheer with a lineup of family-friendly and spirited events. Guests can enjoy Santa Saturdays, featuring Santa on-site every weekend, along with the return of the national Sippin' Santa. The Hey! Hey! Club transforms into a tropical winter escape with kitschy décor, festive cocktails, and collectible glassware. From November 17 to December 31, guests can sip island-inspired drinks and soak up the laid-back holiday cheer. Throughout the season Poco Rezound! will be on-site for handbell performances and special appearances by the KC Women's Choir will fill the distillery with classic carols.

Rieger Around Town: J. Rieger & Co. will be spreading holiday spirit all around Kansas City this season. We're proud to sponsor Tinsel & 'Tinis at Holiday Reflections — presented by Russell Stover Chocolates — an adults-only, after-hours holiday cocktail experience inside Union Station's magical walk-thru wonderland, where all featured cocktails will showcase J. Rieger & Co. spirits. We'll also be shaking things up at one of Kansas City's most treasured shopping destinations — Halls — where guests can visit us at the H Bar every Saturday and Sunday throughout the season to enjoy Rieger Old Fashioneds and Horsefeathers while checking off their holiday lists.

J. Rieger & Co. Versailles New Year's Eve Masquerade: Ring in the new year in grand style at the Versailles New Year's Eve Masquerade presented by Helzberg. Inspired by the opulence of Versailles, the distillery will transform into a palace of indulgence, featuring flowing cocktails, decadent bites, and live entertainment across multiple floors, including performances by Wonderfuzz, DJ cQuence, and the Fountain City String Quartet. Guests who choose All Access admission will enjoy early entry, exclusive access to the Rose Garden and Marie Antoinette's Salon in the Hey! Hey! Club, and champagne service all night long. A limited number of seating packages are also available. With culinary partners Graze & Gather, Andre's Confiserie Suisse, and Westport Cafe, this is Kansas City's most glamorous New Year's Eve event.

GIFTS WITH SPIRIT: WHISKEY, BBQ, AND KANSAS CITY'S BEST

2025 Holiday Bottle: J. Rieger is proud to launch this year's limited-edition holiday bottles in collaboration with Charlie Hustle, available exclusively in Kansas City and Missouri. The festive Vodka label features green and red accents with a soft palette that reflects its creamy mouthfeel and wheat origins, plus copper details nodding to our in-house still. The Gin label showcases rich holiday tones inspired by juniper berries, with illustrated botanicals highlighting the spirit's fresh, vibrant flavor.

Whiskey Collection 3-Pack: Give the gift of variety this season with a curated trio featuring Kansas City Whiskey, Straight Rye, and Straight Bourbon Whiskey—one of which was named to Robb Report's Top 10 Whiskeys of 2025. Beautifully packaged and ready for gifting, this set is perfect for upgrading a home bar or treating friends, colleagues, or clients to something truly special.

Monogram Whiskey 2025 Edition: For the true whiskey connoisseur, this year's Monogram Whiskey 2025 is the ultimate holiday indulgence. With only 2,000 bottles produced, this coveted release showcases the art of exceptional blending dating back to 1887. Aged in rare oloroso sherry botas, it offers remarkable depth and complexity from a blend of Straight Bourbon, Straight Rye, Light Corn Whiskey, and a touch of 15-year-old oloroso sherry. A luxurious, once-a-year gift for the most discerning on your list.

Rieger Jewelry: Rieger is partnering with local accessories brand EB & Co. for a festive, fashion-forward holiday collection. Known for their unique, high-quality jewelry, EB & Co. brings iconic cocktails like the Old Fashioned, espresso martini, and classic martini to life in accessory form. Perfect for gifting or elevating your holiday look, the collection blends playful charm with polished style. Bonus: the Old Fashioned design is also available as cuff links—an ideal gift for him.

Andre's Chocolate Shots: Created by chocolatier René Bollier and Andy Rieger, these dark chocolate cordials are filled with J. Rieger & Co. spirits for a rich, boozy bite. With a liquid center and bold flavor, they're meant to be enjoyed in one go—pop it like a shot!

Joe's KC Whiskey BBQ Sauce: Two of Kansas City's signature flavors—whiskey and barbecue—come together in this bold collaboration between two iconic local brands: J. Rieger & Co. and Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que. This sweet and savory sauce features rich notes of oak, brown sugar, molasses, and Rieger's signature Kansas City-style whiskey. Perfect for smoked meats of all kinds.

ABOUT J.RIEGER & CO.

Founded by Jacob Rieger in 1887, Kansas City-based J. Rieger & Co. was once the largest mail order whiskey house in the country before Prohibition shut down operations. In 2014, Andy Rieger, the great-great-great grandson of Jacob Rieger, and renowned bartender, Ryan Maybee, relaunched the distillery as part of a new golden era in American spirits backed by industry legends and Master Distillers, Dave Pickerell and Tom Nichol. Today we deliver award-winning products, innovative cocktails, and memorable experiences to guests at our landmark facility in Kansas City's Electric Park District. From rare releases to everyday favorites, our range includes Rieger Kansas City Whiskey, Straight Bourbon, Straight Rye, Monogram Solera Reserva, Midwestern Dry Gin and Caffè Amaro, proudly served across the country and around the world. For more information, visit www.JRiegerCo.com.

