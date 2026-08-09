From Hillbilly to Tin Man: Stephen G. Morris Shares an Extraordinary American Journey

The inspiring true story of a West Virginia dropout who rose from the control tower to corporate leadership while never forgetting where he came from.

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- King Pages Press proudly announces the release of Tall Tales from the Tower: The Real Hillbilly Elegy by author Stephen G. Morris, a remarkable firsthand account of an American journey that began far from the executive boardroom. In a time when stories of perseverance, service, and personal responsibility continue to resonate with readers across the country, the book recounts how a seventeen-year-old high school dropout from the hills of West Virginia was given an opportunity by the United States Air Force, an opportunity that would ultimately shape a distinguished career spanning military service, corporate leadership, and a lifetime of achievement.

After a series of aptitude tests revealed unexpected talent, Morris entered one of the military's most demanding career fields: air traffic control. Of the twenty-two students who began training with him, only seven graduated. Through determination, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Morris earned his place as a "Tin Man," the nickname air traffic controllers use to describe those entrusted with guiding aircraft safely through crowded skies and challenging conditions.

Over the next twenty-seven years, Morris served in air traffic control facilities around the world, directing military and civilian aircraft through complex operations, emergencies, severe weather, and high-pressure situations where every decision mattered. From recovering lost aircraft to managing emergency fuel situations and guiding fighter jets through severe thunderstorms, his experiences offer a rare glimpse into a profession few fully understand but millions rely on every day.

"My biggest lifetime achievement will always be my time as a Tin Man," Morris reflects.

That perspective forms the heart of Tall Tales from the Tower. More than a collection of aviation stories, the book is a testament to what can happen when talent is recognized, hard work is embraced, and service is valued above status. It is also a tribute to the men and women whose responsibilities often go unnoticed but whose expertise ensures the safety of countless travelers every day.

Filled with humor, suspense, professional insight, and unforgettable true stories, Tall Tales from the Tower: The Real Hillbilly Elegy will appeal to aviation enthusiasts, military veterans, history lovers, and anyone inspired by stories of determination, service, and achievement. It reminds readers that extraordinary lives often begin with ordinary people willing to seize opportunity and work tirelessly to make the most of it.

Tall Tales from the Tower: The Real Hillbilly Elegy by Stephen G. Morris is available through major book retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, the Dorrance Publishing Bookstore, and wherever books are sold. Readers can learn more about the author, explore his remarkable journey, discover additional information about the book, and connect with Stephen G. Morris by visiting his official website at www.stephengmorris.net.

Media Contact

Meg Kramer, King Pages Press, 1 2156027808, [email protected]

SOURCE King Pages Press