From Historic Home to Healing Haven: Foundations at the Miller House Opens in Falmouth

A historic Cape Cod home reborn as a sanctuary for healing and long-term recovery.

The opening of the Falmouth location marks an important step forward in expanding access to high-quality behavioral healthcare in southeastern Massachusetts. The Miller House team brings together licensed clinicians, recovery specialists, and support staff dedicated to delivering personalized, evidence-based treatment in a safe and restorative environment. Each program is designed to meet patients where they are, addressing both the physical and emotional aspects of recovery through structured care, peer support, and community integration.

Key offerings include:

Residential treatment for adult men, following a structured three-phase model that guides clients from intensive care to independent living skills.

Outpatient programming (full-day and half-day) for men and women across Massachusetts, supporting both transitions from residential treatment and early-stage recovery.

Evidence-based therapies including CBT, DBT, 12-Step facilitation, individual and group counseling, peer support, and family involvement.

Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) and medication management, when clinically appropriate.

Personalized, compassionate care in a restorative, historically rich environment on Cape Cod.

Why this matters:

Substance use disorders continue to impact individuals, families, and communities across Massachusetts and the wider region. Foundations at the Miller House offers a new option for high-quality, accessible care — one that combines evidence-based treatment with the serenity of a historic home, designed to promote both inner reflection and long-term recovery.

With additional locations in Mashpee, MA, including an addiction treatment center and a mental health treatment center, Foundations at the Miller House is expanding its mission of evidence-based, compassionate care to serve individuals and families beyond Cape Cod.

For more information about programs, services, and admissions, visit foundationsatmillerhouse.com.

About Foundations at the Miller House

Founded on a historic property with a legacy of transformative care, Foundations at the Miller House has been helping individuals achieve lasting recovery from substance use disorder for decades. Originally established in 1974 and evolving over the years to serve diverse populations, the facility has supported thousands of men from across the country in rebuilding their lives. Guided by Founder and CEO Mike Clancy, who experienced his own journey of recovery at the Miller House, the center is committed to providing compassionate, evidence-based care in a supportive and restorative environment. In addition to its Massachusetts centers, Foundations serves the Upper Arlington area with its Ohio addiction and mental health treatment center.

Media Contact

Keith Shaffer, Foundations at the Miller House, 1 (508)505-0190, [email protected], http://www.foundationsgrouprecoverycenters.com/

