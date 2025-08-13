From Homeless to Inc. 5000: ZD Stucco Repair Joins America's Fastest-Growing Companies

"There are 25 million private companies in the United States. Being an Inc. 5000 company is more than a business milestone," said Zoltan Dicso, Founder of ZD Stucco Repair. Post this

"There are 25 million private companies in the United States. Being an Inc. 5000 company is more than a business milestone. It's proof that no matter your starting point, with the right vision, persistence, and team, you can build something remarkable," said Zoltan Dicso, founder of ZD Stucco Repair. "We're proud to represent Clifton and serve our community while continuing to grow."

The Inc. 5000 list represents a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the U.S. economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Oracle, and Patagonia. On this year's list alone, all Inc. 5000 companies collectively generated a whopping $300 billion in revenue in 2024, each with a unique growth story.

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressures, and a fluctuating labor market.

While it was extremely challenging for the entire industry, last year alone the ZD Stucco Repair team persisted and completed over 300 projects, restoring or installing a staggering 700,000 sq. ft. of stucco surfaces, in addition to completing 78 roofing jobs.

The secret behind such drive is the intention, simply summarized by Zoltan: "When I started this company, I wanted to help my people and our customers, and I wanted to change the industry."

ZD Stucco Repair, built on over 20 years of experience, is a 5-star-rated stucco contractor serving New Jersey and the Greater New York area. We specialize in new stucco/EIFS installations, repairs, bird hole and molding restoration, as well as exterior painting, roofing, gutters, and Hardie board installation. Whether for residential or commercial projects, our team is committed to delivering high-quality craftsmanship, ensuring every job is completed on time, within budget, and with minimal hassle.

