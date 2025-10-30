From horseshoes to engines--understanding propane grades and their uses

Californians use over 500 million gallons of propane annually, powering homes, farms, industries, vehicles, and even hot air balloons. The Wildhorse Propane & Appliance team highlights the many surprising ways propane fuels daily life across the state.
PASO ROBLES, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Californians use over 500 million gallons of propane each year. Of that, approximately 220 million gallons are used for households, generators, camping, and miscellaneous uses. What's the remaining amount used for? It's used for agriculture, industry, Autogas for fueling vehicles, and surprising applications like fueling hot air balloons, farrier forges for shoeing horses, food truck kitchens, maintaining ice rinks, jewelry metalsmithing, and minting coins. Although it's unlikely that a local propane truck is going to pull up behind the United States Mint in San Francisco, the Wildhorse Propane & Appliance team enjoys sharing the many uses that propane offers.
Wildhorse has been delivering propane to Paso Robles and nearby communities, Monterey County, and significant portions of San Benito and Santa Cruz counties since 1980. As propane gains prominence in the path to zero initiative, the Paso Robles propane team has taken on the mission to share information about the nature of propane, its uses, and its role in green energy.
Propane's popularity for fueling such a wide range of applications is due to its low greenhouse gas emissions and affordability. However, a single grade of propane does not meet every demand.
- The most commonly used grade is HD5. It is the highest quality propane (limited to a maximum of 5% propylene content). This grade is used in residential, commercial, and agricultural applications, vehicle engines, grills, camping, generators, clothes dryers, and some industrial uses. The low propylene content makes it suitable for engines and other uses requiring a clean-burning fuel. It is also the only grade of propane that other countries accept as an import. The Paso Robles propane service delivers the high-quality HD5 grade to its customers.
The grade of propane is determined by how it is refined and processed, and the proportions of propylene, butanes, and ethane.
A commercial grade of propane, used by refineries for processing chemicals, only requires enough propane to hold a flame. Due to containing a mix of gases, the flame produced isn't the bright blue flame from HD5. The Paso Robles propane service supplies only the highest-grade propane to its customers.
The United States is the world leader in propane production, exporting around 27% to other countries. Around 80% of propane used in the U.S. is produced domestically, and the rest is piped in from Canada or shipped from other countries. The impact of the tariff wars on propane imports and exports is fluctuating, but US production remains the same.
Wildhorse Propane & Appliance is a locally owned family business that's been serving the propane needs of Monterey, Santa Cruz, and San Luis Obispo counties since 1980. Along with propane deliveries, the company sells appliances, provides propane tanks, underground gas lines, and 24-hour emergency service.
The company is one of the premier propane services in the region, offering propane delivery, appliance sales, and underground gas line installation.
Wildhorse Propane & Appliance
50557 Wildhorse Road
King City, CA, 93930
(831) 385-4827
Media Contact
Jacquelyn Iddings, Access Publishing, 8052269890, [email protected]
SOURCE Access Publishing
Share this article