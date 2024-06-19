From Insight to Impact: Leveraging Early Medical Affairs Engagement for Future Commercial Success, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Join this webinar for an insightful discussion with industry experts as they delve into the art and science of early medical affairs engagement, even when faced with limited resources. Post this

In this webinar, the attendees will discover how small and mid-sized (SMID) companies can leverage thoughtful medical affairs planning and prioritization to drive significant impact and raise asset valuation on their journey to commercialization, including:

Effective Prioritization on a Budget: How to prioritize tactics that deliver maximum value and ensure each investment enhances early medical affairs efforts and sets the stage for future success

Navigating a Competitive Market: Strategies for driving company and scientific awareness in a crowded market, with an eye toward how to position the company and products effectively to stand out from the competition

Real-World Examples and Expert Advice: Case studies and key learnings from industry experts who have been there, understand the challenges faced by SMID companies and can offer actionable advice and best practices

Benefit from the experiences of expert speakers who have successfully navigated the complexities of early market engagement.

Register for this webinar today to learn how small and mid-sized companies can effectively prioritize and leverage medical affairs strategies to enhance asset valuation and navigate competition.

Join Anshu Sawhney, Vice President, Syneos One Medical Affairs, Syneos Health, Dr. Diego Grauman, MD, VP, Senior Medical Affairs Lead, Syneos Health; and Rohan Gandhi, PhD, VP, Medical Affairs, Cloudbreak Therapeutics, for the live webinar on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit From Insight to Impact: Leveraging Early Medical Affairs Engagement for Future Commercial Success.

