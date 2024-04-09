From Insight to Impact: Navigating the Future of Labels and Packaging with Keypoint Intelligence's Jeff Wettersten at Bobst's Open House

Through strategic navigation, we can sidestep common obstacles and harness the full power of digital technology for a prosperous future. Post this

During his keynote, Mr. Wettersten will address the importance of brand adoption of printed labels, revealing the value of printed labels, and how to use them for maximum impact. Highlighting key research, he will explore the anticipated needs of label converters and present ways they can harness the latest advancements in digital technology, chemistry, materials, and software to succeed today and in the future.

In an era where digital advancements are reshaping the industry, professionals must grasp the transformative potential these innovations bring to the Labels and Packaging sector. "Understanding both the benefits and challenges is key to forging a path towards success. Through strategic navigation, we can sidestep common obstacles and harness the full power of digital technology for a prosperous future," remarked Wettersten. His extensive background, combined with the cutting-edge insights from Keypoint Intelligence, renders his sessions at the Bobst Open House not just informative, but indispensable.

About Keypoint Intelligence:

For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

Contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact

Donna O'Malley, Keypoint Intelligence, 3396663738, [email protected], www.keypointintelligence.com

SOURCE Keypoint Intelligence