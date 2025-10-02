From Lab to Legend: 64K Cellssense Gala Marks a New Era for Science-Driven Longevity

At Waldorf Astoria Shanghai, researchers and clinical leaders discussed how nutrient delivery technologies can shape the future of consumer longevity products.

SHANGHAI, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 64K Cellssense, a Swiss-rooted longevity brand, hosted its "From Lab to Legend — The Swiss Code of Youth" gala, held on Sept. 18 at the Waldorf Astoria Shanghai, convening more than 100 attendees from science, clinical practice, and industry. Sessions examined how longevity research can translate into consumer-ready applications with transparent standards, methodical validation, and cross-border collaboration.

What's New at 64K Cellssense

1. MPNutria® Nano-Delivery Technology

The company shared technical updates on MPNutria, its proprietary nano-delivery system designed to support self-assembly and controlled release of select nutrients. The work aims to help maintain ingredient stability during processing and digestion and to enable measured under defined conditions.

2. Multi-Party Collaborations

64K Cellssense highlighted scientific ties with ETH Zurich and cooperation with Clinique Eden Suisse in Montreux. These collaborations focus on study design, endpoint selection and validation, and bridging early-stage research with practical consumer applications.

Dr. JJ Richardson, who outlined the research principles underpinning MPNutria nano-delivery approach, presented decade-long, multidisciplinary work involving dozens of scientists across chemistry, cell biology, genetics and skin science. He underscored the goal of bringing vetted science into consumers' homes through appropriate care formats and nutrients.

"Our global patients push us to advance methods grounded in aesthetic medicine," said Patrice Miserez, CEO of Clinique Eden Suisse. "With 64K Cellssense, we see beauty as art informed by science—and we're committed to taking that dialogue to a deeper level."

Background and Context

A central challenge in longevity nutrition is ensuring active ingredients survive processing and digestion and remain within safe ranges. Approaches such as encapsulation, supramolecular assembly, and nano-delivery systems may help address these challenges—provided they are supported by appropriate validation.

Much early-stage research relies on in vitro or animal models, generating hypotheses rather than definitive human evidence. 64K Cellssense emphasizes that claims for consumer products adhere to permitted function language and avoid disease treatment or prevention statements.

Event Highlights

Venue: Waldorf Astoria Shanghai

Attendance: more than 100 researchers, clinicians, industry representatives, and media guests

Partners & speakers: contributors included researchers connected to ETH Zurich and representatives of Clinique Eden Suisse

B2B Pathway

64K Cellssense invites discussions with distributors, retailers, and clinical-wellness partners interested in science-driven, premium nutrition products.

Trademarks: MPNutria® is a registered trademarks of 64K Cellssense.

Forward-looking note: Certain statements describe goals and ongoing work; actual results may differ based on study outcomes and regulatory review.

Business Partnership / Distribution Inquiry: [email protected]

Media Contact

Anastasia, Vitagenix Technology Limited, 1 8574921450, [email protected]

SOURCE 64K Cellssense