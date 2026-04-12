From Labeling to Direct Printing: CAI Printing Machine Helps Kunming Gaoxuanyue Upgrade Blueberry Packaging Solutions

"The shift from labeling to direct printing is not only our technological upgrade, but also an active response to global environmental trends. The CAI printing machine solves traditional packaging enabling us to provide more eco-friendly, high-quality blueberry packaging advantages." Post this

Kunming Gaoxuanyue is located in Jinning District, Kunming, with an annual output of more than 3,000 tons of food-grade packaging such as PVC and PS. Its core product, blueberry boxes, are sold well at home and abroad. The self-adhesive labeling process it has long adopted can no longer meet environmental and quality requirements, with obvious bottlenecks: labels are separated from the box body and difficult to recycle, prone to bubbles and adhesive residue, and low production efficiency, which cannot meet the demand for peak season orders.

"Direct printing on the box is a more advanced and environmentally friendly direction," said Wang Wanjuan, General Manager of Gaoxuanyue. To address the many bottlenecks of the labeling process, after multiple comparisons, the company chose the CAI printing machine, relying on its mature technology and good reputation (for details, please visit the official website www.caimachine.com) to lay the foundation for packaging upgrading.

CAI Direct Printing Solution Launched: Three Core Advantages Reshape Production and Value

1. Environmental Upgrade: Grade-Specific Recycling, Meeting International ESG Requirements

The CAI printing machine realizes direct ink printing on the box surface, eliminating self-adhesive labels and other consumables, reducing waste from the source, which is in line with the global "plastic reduction and recycling" concept. At present, European and American countries have issued mandatory packaging recycling standards, and the blueberry boxes with a single material after direct printing can be 100% grade-specific recycled. It not only meets the sustainable needs of high-end brands but also helps enterprises break through international environmental trade barriers.



Efficiency Leap: 130,000-140,000 Units in 10 Hours, Stable and Efficient

The CAI printing machine can stably produce 130,000 to 140,000 blueberry boxes in 10 hours, far exceeding the traditional labeling line. The equipment is easy to operate, with precise temperature control and strong ink adhesion, and can run stably without complex training, greatly reducing costs and ensuring efficient production during peak seasons.



Quality Improvement: Exquisite Appearance, Enhancing Market Competitiveness

The directly printed patterns are seamlessly integrated with the box body, without bubbles or adhesive residue, with accurate color reproduction, which is in line with the high-end positioning of blueberries and helps Gaoxuanyue gain recognition from more high-end customers at home and abroad.

In-depth Cooperation Empowers: More Than Equipment, But Capability Upgrade

CAI provides full-process service support: the technical team conducts on-site commissioning and problem-solving, employees receive systematic training at the CAI Academy, and the two parties work together to optimize processes and expand the high-end market to achieve two-way empowerment.

Looking to the Future: Green and Efficient Become New Packaging Benchmarks

The technological upgrading of Gaoxuanyue is a reflection of Chinese enterprises responding to global environmental calls. Currently, the global packaging industry is transforming towards "green and recyclable", and the CAI direct printing solution provides a feasible upgrading path for plastic packaging enterprises, helping them integrate into the global green supply chain.

Label-free direct printing, recyclability, and high efficiency have become new trends in fresh produce packaging. CAI will continue to empower more enterprises to achieve green transformation with professional equipment and solutions, helping China's packaging industry align with international standards and jointly build a global sustainable packaging future.

Media Contact

Frank Xiao, SUZHOU CAI MACHINE GROUP CO.，LTD., 86 13812762848, [email protected], WWW.CAIMACHINE.COM

SOURCE SUZHOU CAI MACHINE GROUP CO.，LTD.