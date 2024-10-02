From Launch to Leadership: rivexa Celebrates One Year of Exponential Growth in India's Export Market

rivexa, an innovative force in India's export sector, celebrates its first anniversary, marking a year of significant growth and technological advancement. The platform cleverly connects global buyers with Indian manufacturers, focusing on Industrial Goods and Fashion & Home Textiles sectors.

MIAMI, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- rivexa, a dynamic player in the Indian exports sector, marks its first anniversary today, celebrating a year of remarkable growth and emerging leadership in the industry. Since its launch in 2023, rivexa has rapidly established itself as an ambitious startup to a pivotal force in India's burgeoning export market, connecting local manufacturers with global markets.

First Year Highlights

In just 12 months, rivexa has achieved several significant milestones:

Facilitated exports worth over ₹500 crore, contributing to India's economic growth

economic growth Partnered with 1000+ manufacturers across 15 states in India

Expanded its global reach to the US, UK, and UAE

Created a digital platform that has streamlined export processes for hundreds of businesses

Driving Innovation in Export Solutions

rivexa stems from its innovative approach to solving long-standing challenges in the export sector. The company's digital platform has simplified complex expert processes, making international trade accessible to businesses of all sizes. rivexa excels in two key sectors: Industrial Goods (IG) and Fashion & Home Textiles (FHT).

rivexa revolutionizes the fashion and home textiles sector by bringing together global buyers and local expertise. With a network of 500+ verified manufacturers, it offers a one-stop solution for sourcing apparel, accessories, home textiles, and footwear.

For the industrial goods sector, rivexa connects global buyers with India's top custom industrial product and component manufacturers, offering various capabilities, including precision-engineered metal parts, casting, forging, machining, extrusion, and fabrication.

"Our first year has been an exhilarating journey of growth and learning," says Vinaya Varma, Managing Director & CEO of mjunction, the parent company of rivexa. "We set out with a vision to revolutionize India's export landscape, and the response from manufacturers and international buyers has been overwhelming. This is the beginning of our mission to position India as a global export powerhouse."

Eyes on the Prize: rivexa Vision

Vinaya Varma shares an ambitious vision for the platform: "Our vision is to be the leading digital commerce platform of choice for over one million businesses worldwide, powering over $100 billion of commerce annually," states Varma. "We've always been ahead of the curve with tech-based solutions, price transparency, and supply chain innovations. That's our edge in this fast-paced market."

Varma takes pride in rivexa's unique position: "rivexa is backed by the trust and reliability that mjunction has built over the years. It will be the one-stop destination for Indian suppliers to discover global buyers, contracting, execution, and fulfillment. On the other hand, it will offer global buyers curated Indian suppliers, with a track record on quality, reliability and timeliness, finance, and security & confidentiality of transactions."

Varma expresses high expectations for rivexa's growth: "We are looking at rivexa as one of our growth engines. And, by 2027-28, rivexa alone will be as big as all mjunction's services put together."

Lights, Camera, Action: The rivexa Story on Screen

To commemorate this milestone, rivexa released an anniversary-themed video that showcases the company's inspiring journey over the last year, featuring glimpses of the team's tireless efforts and the positive impact the company has had on India's export ecosystem.

The video also offers a sneak peek into the company's innovations, goals and achievements, and plans to expand its global footprint. "rivexa's first year has been a whirlwind of growth and innovation. What began as a strategic vision in 2022 has rapidly evolved into a dynamic reality. Our team's dedication and adaptability have been remarkable," adds Soumen Baral, Business Unit Head for rivexa.

Soumen continues, highlighting the team's crucial role: "The first big task was to build a team, and we thank our support where we have built a strong, motivated set of individuals who live by this dream, who delivered on their objectives, and more importantly, take ownership of what has been assigned to them. With this integrated set of individuals, we will surely meet the objectives we have set for ourselves in the next few years."

"The video is not just a celebration of our achievements," adds Varma. "It's a tribute to the people who make up the rivexa team, who have made the past year possible, and a promise to our clients and partners for business success and excellence. We hope it inspires more Indian businesses to explore global opportunities."

The anniversary video is available on rivexa's official YouTube and LinkedIn channels, inviting stakeholders and the public to participate in rivexa's exciting journey.

Ambitious Plans for the Future

As rivexa enters its second year, the company has outlined ambitious plans that include:

Expanding its manufacturer and supplier network to cover all 28 states and 8 union territories of India

Launch a revamped website with an AI chatbot to optimize seamless communications

Introduce a comprehensive training program to empower new exporters

Establish more strategic partnerships with key stakeholders in the global trade ecosystem

About rivexa

Founded in 2023, rivexa is a tech-driven export facilitation company committed to boosting India's presence in the global market. By leveraging technology and deep market insights, rivexa connects Indian manufacturers with international buyers, streamlines export processes, and drives growth in the sector.

