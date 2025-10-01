From Legacy to Leading Edge: SentientX and Mechanized AI Partner to Accelerate AI-Driven Modernization

This partnership collapses business process and technology modernization timelines from months to weeks, delivering measurable outcomes while building the AI-First foundation global brands need to thrive. Post this

SentientX™ is at the forefront of building AI-First enterprises for the world's leading consumer and retail brands. The company embeds intelligence into business processes, product platforms and operating systems that power tomorrow's enterprise. Leveraging agentic AI and its proprietary Time-Shift™ delivery model, SentientX enables organizations to move decisively beyond pilots and incremental change, advancing toward fully re-architected, AI-native operating business cores built for scale, resilience, and sustained advantage.

"Too many organizations treat AI modernization as a race to catch up," said Anthony DeLima, Co-Founder and CEO of SentientX. "This alliance changes the game. By pairing Mechanized AI's modernization engine with our AI-native virtual workforce solutions, we're enabling enterprises to not only reinvent core business functions but also foundational platforms at once—so they don't adapt to the future, they operate from it. This isn't incremental change; its enterprise reinvention powered by AI."

"Consumer products and retail companies can't afford to drag decades of technical debt into a future defined by AI," said Charles Wright, CEO of Mechanized AI. "Partnering with SentientX allows us to combine our engineering horsepower with their AI-native operating models, helping enterprises modernize at speed while embedding intelligence at the core of every process. Together, we're not just upgrading systems — we're future-proofing entire industries."

Partnership Priorities

The alliance will focus on accelerating transformation in three critical areas:

Legacy Modernization at Speed — use generative and agentic AI to simplify ERP, CRM and legacy data ecosystems with AI-native connectors, APIs and autonomous workflows.

AI-First Operating Models — Embedding digital colleagues and agentic AI to reinvent traditional ways of working and driving straight-through processing across supply chain, finance and customer experience.

Trust and Scalability — Building transparent, compliant, regulator-ready AI governance frameworks to ensure responsible adoption at the enterprise platform level.

By uniting Mechanized AI's advanced capabilities with SentientX's industry expertise, enterprises gain a proven path to rapid execution that delivers measurable business outcomes while laying the groundwork for an AI-First enterprise, where AI is no longer a tool but the core operating engine. To learn how Mechanized AI and SentientX can help your organization modernize legacy systems, unlock AI-driven operating models, and deliver measurable business outcomes, visit sentientx.com and mechanized.ai.

About SentientX™

SentientX™ is the AI-First consulting and technology partner redefining the future of the Consumer Products & Retail sector. The company helps enterprises move beyond experimentation by embedding virtual AI workforces, intelligent resource planning (IRP), and trust frameworks directly into the operating core. This approach enables leaders to achieve faster decision-making, greater resilience, and measurable growth. At the center of SentientX's offering is its proprietary Time-Shift™ Model and guiding philosophy of Outcome Obsession, which allow companies to operate as if from the future—today. By combining the creative power of Generative AI with the autonomous execution of Agentic AI, SentientX empowers organizations to transform supply chains, finance, and customer engagement into engines of efficiency, profitability, and loyalty. The company was founded by seasoned executives with deep industry expertise in consumer products and retail.

About Mechanized AI

Mechanized AI was launched in 2023 to help companies unlock the power of enterprise AI and accelerate their modernization journeys. Built and backed by a team with over four decades of combined AI/ML experience, our products transform traditional modernization workflows by automating complex, manual processes. The mAI Modernize suite provides AI-powered code analysis and transformation for any tech stack, and automates the discovery and migration of virtual machines to any container or cloud platform. For more information, set up a demo at Mechanized.ai, follow us on LinkedIn, X and YouTube, and view open positions on our Careers page.

