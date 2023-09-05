From Legacy to the World's Best vineyard: Dr. Laura Catena unveils Catena Zapata's Enotourism Journey at wine2wine Business Forum 2023

Dr. Catena's session will elucidate how authenticity and strategic differentiation, amplified through social media moments, propelled Catena Zapata to achieve the coveted #1 World's Best Vineyard position in 2023. Tweet this

Nicolás's pursuit of quality led to the creation of the Adrianna Vineyard, a testament to his belief in pushing the limits of vine cultivation. His quest for excellence culminated in the recognition of Catena Malbec as Argentina's #1 Malbec in the Wall Street Journal's historic feature on the varietal. Today, the Catena Institute of Wine's meticulous study of every facet of the Adrianna Vineyard underscores its significance as perhaps the most studied vineyard in the world.

Dr. Laura Catena is a fourth generation Argentine vintner, physician and author. Catena was born in Mendoza and spent her childhood with her grandfather Domingo at the family's winery in the small village of La Libertad. Laura graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University in 1988 and has a Medical Doctor degree from Stanford University. She then joined her father Nicolás Catena Zapata at the family winery. In addition to her roles, Dr. Catena is also the founder of The Catena Institute of Wine, which has been at the forefront of pioneering wine research since 1995. Dr. Laura Catena's dynamic profile as a medical doctor and fourth-generation vintner underscores her mission to elevate Argentina's wine reputation on the global stage.

"Enotourism: A Social Media Journey to #1" encapsulates Dr. Catena's journey of combining her medical background with winemaking expertise, a blend that has catalysed Catena Zapata's trajectory to success. Her father, Nicolás Catena, instilled a fundamental principle in his daughter – to stand out by embracing differentiation. Dr. Catena's steadfast belief in authenticity as the cornerstone of differentiation underscores her approach to winemaking and marketing, and her session will elucidate how authenticity and strategic differentiation, amplified through social media moments, propelled Catena Zapata to achieve the coveted #1 World's Best Vineyard position in 2023.

Dr. Catena's session promises to be a captivating journey through her family's legacy, intertwining personal experience and strategic innovation that culminated in Catena Zapata's global recognition.

As wine2wine Business Forum 2023 converges in Verona on November 13-14, 2023, tickets are currently available at a discounted prices thanks to "Early Bird" offer, valid until 2 October 2023. To purchase tickets and find out more about this year's program and speakers visit the official website at: https://wine2wine.net/?lang=en.

About: About: wine2wine Business Forum is a dynamic international wine industry forum organized by Veronafiere and held annually in Verona, Italy, since 2014. wine2wine Business Forum 2023 will take place on November 13th and 14th at the Palaexpo in Veronafiere, Verona. The event is a key reference point for wine producers and wine professionals eager to develop and grow their wine business worldwide. wine2wine Business Forum provides unique opportunities to share ideas on the most important issues facing the rapidly evolving wine industry and to connect with wine professionals and experts. The forum takes place over two days and features keynote sessions, seminars, and interactive workshops which aim to equip participants with practical tools to improve their business. Speakers are renowned experts in their field and among the brightest minds in the wine world from Italy and abroad. Additional information is available at http://www.wine2wine.net or by emailing [email protected].

