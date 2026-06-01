From Listing to Strategy in Seconds: HouseMe.ai Introduces a Breakthrough AI Platform for Homebuyers

"We built the tool we wish every buyer had when they walked into one of our listings. The information has always existed; we just decided it shouldn't be a privilege," said Peter Torkan, Founder & CEO of HouseMe.ai. "HouseMe offers intelligence for every move." Post this

Built by Peter Torkan, Canada's leading luxury broker with $2.6 billion in real estate sold and managed and known from starring on Amazon's hit Luxe Listings Toronto, alongside Co-Founders Paige Torkan and Nurit Coombe, HouseMe.ai reimagines how buyers approach one of the most significant financial decisions of their lives. In a market where comprehensive due diligence on a single property often requires invaluable, and often costly, professional representation, HouseMe delivers a comprehensive, buyer-side intelligence report on every listing in the Greater Toronto Area, instantly.

The platform launches at a pivotal moment for Toronto's housing market, where conditions have grown increasingly complex, with sales down 19.3% year-over-year, prices trending downward month-over-month, and properties sitting on the market for an average of 47 days. Buyers are asking more sophisticated questions than ever, and HouseMe was built to meet that moment with precision, clarity, and speed.

"We built the tool we wish every buyer had when they walked into one of our listings. The information has always existed; we just decided it shouldn't be a privilege," said Peter Torkan, Founder & CEO of HouseMe.ai. "HouseMe offers intelligence for every move."

At the core of the platform is HouseMe's proprietary Intelligence Report, generated instantly on any GTA listing. The report brings together six advanced features designed to replace the combined insights of a buyer's agent consultation, a legal cost analysis, and a private market advisor, delivered in seconds.

At its foundation is the True Cost Calculator, providing a complete cost-to-close breakdown including land transfer taxes, legal fees, and monthly carrying costs, offering buyers a level of financial clarity rarely available at the start of their search. Complementing this is the AI Investment Thesis, which delivers broker-level analysis on each property, including financial summaries, key highlights, and a clear, plain-language assessment of potential risks.

The platform also introduces the AI Valuation Score, a first-of-its-kind feature in the Canadian market that assigns a public 0 to 10 fair-value rating to every active listing. Paired with a Negotiation Strategy that generates data-backed offer recommendations, factoring in days on market, comparable sales, and local conditions, buyers gain a powerful edge in how they evaluate and approach each opportunity.

Rounding out the experience is the Area Market Pulse, delivering real-time neighborhood insights on pricing trends, inventory levels, and market conditions, alongside a conversational AI interface that allows users to ask questions about any listing in 97 languages, with near-instant response times in V2.

As an example of the platform's capabilities, for 429 Walmer Road in Casa Loma, listed at $7,879,000, HouseMe generates a recommended offer price of $6,697,150, approximately 15% below asking, based on 164 days on market compared to a neighborhood average of 49 days, alongside comparable sales analysis. The full report is delivered in under 30 seconds, at no cost.

"The GTA market today demands precision," said Nurit Coombe, Co-Founder of HouseMe.ai. "HouseMe gives buyers the intelligence to move with confidence, not guesswork. It fundamentally shifts the negotiation dynamic by putting meaningful data directly into the hands of the consumer."

HouseMe is built on a proprietary data infrastructure that most consumer real estate platforms cannot replicate, including a direct PropTx TRREB data feed spanning more than 224,000 active and sold MLS records, over 60 AI-powered neighborhood profiles, and a conversational engine capable of processing natural language queries across 97 languages in under a second.

The platform was built by working brokers who understand not only the data itself, but how it's applied at the highest levels of the market, and, critically, what buyers need to know before making one of the most important financial decisions of their lives. Founded by some of the industry's top-performing brokers alongside Peter, it brings together leaders like Paige Torkan, Broker of Record at The Agency Toronto, who has built and operated one of the GTA's highest-performing luxury brokerages over the past two decades, and Nurit Coombe, Managing Partner of The Agency D.C. Metro, Toronto, and the Dominican Republic, with over $2 billion in career sales. Ranked #14 nationwide by The Wall Street Journal RealTrends.

HouseMe.ai is available free of charge, across all active GTA listings. The platform is accessible at HouseMe.ai.

Media Contact

Peter Torkan, HouseMe.ai, 1 416-847-5288, [email protected], HouseMe.ai

SOURCE HouseMe.ai