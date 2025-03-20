From Luxury Stays to Hidden Cocktails: Four New Reasons to Visit Prince Edward Island This Summer

New Hotel Acadia at BlackBush Beach Resort Now Open Featuring 30 Spacious, Oceanview Rooms

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Known as Canada's Food Island, Prince Edward Island (PEI) continues to elevate its hospitality and culinary scene, offering travelers new ways to experience its coastal charm. This summer, visitors can enjoy locally inspired flavors, immersive experiences, and a stunning new oceanfront hotel. Here's a taste of what's new on PEI in 2025.

The Hotel Acadia at Blackbush Beach Resort

Opened in late fall 2024, Blackbush Beach Resort is PEI's newest coastal retreat overlooking Tracadie Bay on the Island's north shore. The resort offers a boutique hotel, The Hotel Acadia, featuring 30 luxurious rooms with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, as well as a selection of cottages and beach villa rentals. Rich with history, The Hotel Acadia draws inspiration from its namesake that operated from the late 1800s until it was lost to fire in 1906.

The hotel offers a range of amenities, including onsite beach access, a year-round outdoor "Oasis" area with a secluded swim spa, sauna, and hot tubs. Inside the hotel is a library where guests can enjoy a tranquil space for reading or borrow books to indulge in during their stay. On the beach level of the property, is a yoga and Pilates studio offering various weekly classes exploring the body and mind. The hotel's business center features an array of versatile meeting and conference spaces.

Ada Culinary Studio

Located in Charlottetown, PEI's capital, Ada Culinary Studio is a dynamic new venue for immersive dining and pop-up culinary experiences. From seasonal pop-up dinners to ticketed events featuring guest chefs, sommeliers, and mixologists, each gathering showcases innovative flavor pairings and creative cuisine.

The menu showcases high-quality, locally sourced ingredients, originating from the popular weekday grab-and-go counter. Renowned for its highly anticipated weekly donut creations—often selling out daily—the counter has become a go-to spot for quick, delicious bites.

Reddin's

Reddin's, PEI's first and only speakeasy, offers a glimpse into the Island's prohibition history. Located in Charlottetown, the venue occupies the former Reddin's Drug Store, which played a key role during PEI's alcohol ban lasting until 1948.

Today, the space has been reimagined as a vintage-inspired speakeasy, blending its historic charm with a modern lounge ambiance. Inside, the atmosphere is dark and intimate, with vintage décor creating a cozy, mood-driven setting. The menu features handcrafted libations featuring inventive pairings and carefully selected ingredients. Popular cocktails include the Reddin's Remedy with caramel chili syrup, complex citrus cordial, and pineapple and dill juice, as well as the Dapper Dan infused with turmeric oil and a toasted fennel garnish. To enhance the exclusivity, guests must know the secret password to gain entry.

Deep Roots Distillery Gin Making

At Deep Roots Distillery's hands-on gin-making workshop, craft cocktail enthusiasts can become expert distillers. During the three-hour course, participants will delve into the art of distillation, working with more than 30 locally sourced ingredients and botanicals. Each guest will craft their own blend of gin, infused with Island flavors, all under the guidance of experienced master distillers. At the end of the session, guests will take home two full-size bottles of their custom creation.

To plan a visit to Prince Edward Island, visit www.tourismpei.com.

