From Market to Table: Authentic Cooking Classes in the Heart of Provence

PERTUIS, France, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With summer in full swing in southern France, cooking classes in Provence offer the unique opportunity to experience market to table cuisine. Chef Clément, a passionate private chef with years of experience, offers private cooking classes that embrace fresh, seasonal produce, transforming market produce into mouthwatering delights, that provides students with the opportunity to learn traditional cooking techniques, and recipes.
Cooking Classes in Provence has been providing private cooking classes in the heart of Provence since 2012, offering three cooking classes, from a complete menu of starters, mains, and dessert, to a traditional pastry workshop. Children can also be included with the Children's Pastry or Cooking Class, all offered in the comfort of in-home kitchens, or at Cooking Classes in Provence workshop kitchens. Classes are offered in French and English.
The cooking classes, which take approximately three hours, depending on the selected menu, can be held at home, within one hundred and thirty miles of Aix-en-Provence, or in the Provence workshop, accommodating up to eight students, or at the La Fabbrik du Goût – Éguilles, that can accommodate up to twenty-four students, a ten minute drive from Aix-en-Provence.
Fresh, Seasonal Produce
Provence is known for its vibrant markets, overflowing with fresh produce that can be turned into mouthwatering delights. The cooking classes in Provence are designed to provide an authentic experience, starting the morning at one of the fresh markets to select the ingredients needed to create the dishes selected.
Students take a hands-on approach, learning traditional cooking techniques, along with the culture and history of each dish. Students also learn how tradition and location have played a role in the dishes of Provence.
A Unique Experience
Authentic cooking classes in Provence provide an opportunity to explore fresh, seasonal, and local produce, a true market to table experience. "A beautiful experience," said student Marie-Odile, after taking one of Chef Clément's cooking classes at an in-home kitchen. Marie-Odile also said "Chef Clément is kind and patient."
"Great cooking starts with great ingredients—and Provence never disappoints," Chef Clément added.
Summer offers a perfect market to table experience, as the summer fruits and vegetables are in abundance, from apricots and peaches, to tomatoes, eggplant, and zuccini, helping to create authentic dishes, complete with cooking techniques that have been passed down through generations.
Over 10,000 Students
Over the past thirteen years, Cooking Classes in Provence has taught more than ten thousand cooking enthusiasts how to cook traditional and authentic Provençal dishes. Chef Clément, originally from Périgueux, in the South-West, is passionate in sharing his cooking experience with cooking enthusiasts from around the world. Cooking Classes in Provence was the first cooking school to offer in-home cooking classes in Aix-en-Provence.
Each class is a custom-made workshop, based on what the students want to cook, with each class ending with the chef providing table service. It offers an opportunity for anyone to experience a touch of market to table cuisine in Provence, from families, to friends, or children.
