From Market to Table: Authentic Cooking Classes in the Heart of Provence

Great cooking starts with great ingredients—and Provence never disappoints

The cooking classes, which take approximately three hours, depending on the selected menu, can be held at home, within one hundred and thirty miles of Aix-en-Provence, or in the Provence workshop, accommodating up to eight students, or at the La Fabbrik du Goût – Éguilles, that can accommodate up to twenty-four students, a ten minute drive from Aix-en-Provence.

Fresh, Seasonal Produce

Provence is known for its vibrant markets, overflowing with fresh produce that can be turned into mouthwatering delights. The cooking classes in Provence are designed to provide an authentic experience, starting the morning at one of the fresh markets to select the ingredients needed to create the dishes selected.

Students take a hands-on approach, learning traditional cooking techniques, along with the culture and history of each dish. Students also learn how tradition and location have played a role in the dishes of Provence.

A Unique Experience

Authentic cooking classes in Provence provide an opportunity to explore fresh, seasonal, and local produce, a true market to table experience. "A beautiful experience," said student Marie-Odile, after taking one of Chef Clément's cooking classes at an in-home kitchen. Marie-Odile also said "Chef Clément is kind and patient."

"Great cooking starts with great ingredients—and Provence never disappoints," Chef Clément added.

Summer offers a perfect market to table experience, as the summer fruits and vegetables are in abundance, from apricots and peaches, to tomatoes, eggplant, and zuccini, helping to create authentic dishes, complete with cooking techniques that have been passed down through generations.

Over 10,000 Students

Over the past thirteen years, Cooking Classes in Provence has taught more than ten thousand cooking enthusiasts how to cook traditional and authentic Provençal dishes. Chef Clément, originally from Périgueux, in the South-West, is passionate in sharing his cooking experience with cooking enthusiasts from around the world. Cooking Classes in Provence was the first cooking school to offer in-home cooking classes in Aix-en-Provence.

Each class is a custom-made workshop, based on what the students want to cook, with each class ending with the chef providing table service. It offers an opportunity for anyone to experience a touch of market to table cuisine in Provence, from families, to friends, or children.

Contact Chef Clément at Cooking Classes in Provence to arrange a market to table cooking class.

