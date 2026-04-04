TravelingWiki's ShoheiAutographs.com launch highlights TravelingWiki's services offered including new Generative AI functionality via a GenAI platform currently in beta testing.

INDIANAPOLIS, April 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- From the NCAA Final Four, TravelingWiki Foundation announces the launch of ShoheiAutographs.com [1], selling market leading autographs of Shohei Ohtani for TravelingWiki Foundation's charitable efforts. The launch highlights TravelingWiki's services offered including new Generative AI functionality via a GenAI platform currently in beta testing. The launch also spotlights TravelingWiki's "Card For A Cause" (via CardForACause.com) platform for free disability resources offered to 20 million Americans for no cost as funded with sports cards sales nationwide via the most two recent White House administrations.

TravelingWiki CEO Jonathan Sutter notes, "Leadership of TravelingWiki Foundation is honored to sell market leading Shohei Ohtani autographs, including market leading rookie autograph inventory, to highlight the critical resources offered via TravelingWiki for the Non Visible Disability community. Access to mobility is critical, and TravelingWiki takes its role in documenting resources for 20M Americans via the Biden & Trump White House Administrations, under TSA Cares, very seriously."

More information about the non-profit work of TravelingWiki foundation is available via visiting http://www.Travelingwiki.com.

[1] Cards are available via ShoheiAutographs.com; ShoheiAutograph.com; OhtaniAutographs.com; and OhtaniAutograph.com.

Media Contact

Jonathan Sutter, TravelingWiki Foundation, 1 4044033333, [email protected], http://www.TravelingWiki.com

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SOURCE TravelingWiki Foundation