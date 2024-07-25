From Near-Death Experience to Helping Others Find Salvation and Restoration

New book shares how Toni D. Peterson's brush with mortality changed her life

DACULA, Ga., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Toni D. Peterson faced a life-altering medical emergency. An ischemic stroke caused by complications from COVID-19 paired with having "long-COVID" meant that everything in her day-to-day life quickly changed. In her new book, "Exclusively Chosen…: My Journey to Purpose," she shares her spiritual and physical journey through recovery after her near-death experience.

As someone with a strong type-A personality, Peterson struggled with adjusting to her new physical and mental limitations. She relied heavily on her relationship with God to guide her and help her discover her divine purpose.

"Regrettably, I was not ready to let go of the old me, but clearly God had other plans," Peterson explained. "I can recall how alert my spirit was to God's presence while in the hospital. Although my condition was serious, there was such a presence of God with me. The reality is that God is always with us, but we don't always recognize his presence."

By sharing her story, Peterson hopes to help readers grow or begin their relationship with God, providing Bible verses and space for notes or reflection in every chapter.

Peterson acknowledges God's grace in granting her a second chance to fulfill the purpose he ordained for her life. Her relationship with God is marked by gratitude for his mercy, grace and unwavering love. Overall, Peterson's relationship with God evolves from a place of self-reliance and control to one of surrender, trust, and alignment with his purpose and the purpose he created her for.

"My experience with COVID was not coincidental," Peterson said, "I would later discover that I was exclusively chosen to fight on the frontline of this spiritual battle. Our spiritual journeys are experienced to not only help us but to bring salvation and restoration to someone else."

"Exclusively Chosen…: My Journey to Purpose"

By Toni D. Peterson

ISBN: 9798385013630 (softcover); 9798385013647 (hardcover); 9798385013654 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Toni D. Peterson has worked as a clinical researcher for the past two decades. She lives in a suburb of Georgia with her husband Shaun and son Nicholas. When not authoring books, she also writes medical documents, enjoys interior design, and cuddles with her furbaby CoCo. She plans to release a Spanish-language edition of "Exclusively Chosen" in the future. To learn more, please visit https://www.exclusivelychosen-tdpeterson.com/.

