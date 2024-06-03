From New York to Los Angeles: GoldenTree Asset Management and Student LunchBox Join Forces to Combat College Food Insecurity

"GoldenTree is not just a sponsor; they have become an integral part of the SLB's family. They have wholeheartedly embraced our mission to address the often overlooked issue of food insecurity among college students." Post this

In 2023, GoldenTree Asset Management, as part of its annual GoldenTree Gives campaign, partnered with Student LunchBox to help expand their Los Angeles operations and support California students in need. This year, their ongoing collaboration grew SLB's reach towards new universities, including California State University, Dominguez Hills (CSUDH) and NYU Los Angeles.

"GoldenTree is not just a sponsor; they have become an integral part of the SLB's family," said Karlen Nurijanyan, CEO of Student LunchBox. "They have wholeheartedly embraced our mission to address the often overlooked issue of food insecurity among college students, and their support has been crucial in helping us make a lasting impact on our students' lives. With their continued partnership, we have been able to expand our reach, providing nutritious meals to more students and alleviating food insecurity across numerous campuses. Together, we are creating a stronger, healthier future for the next generation."

"GoldenTree is thrilled to partner once again with SLB for our annual GoldenTree Gives Campaign, helping to combat food insecurity among college students in Los Angeles," said GoldenTree Founding Partner Steven Shapiro. "Community service is deeply embedded in the fabric of our culture, and we remain strongly committed to advancing the transformative work that SLB envisions and executes on a daily basis. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with SLB and continuing our joint efforts in the fight against hunger – so that no student ever has to struggle with food insecurity."

Giselle Corral, Food Access Coordinator at Toro Care at California State University, Dominguez Hills expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to announce the wonderful collaboration between Student LunchBox and CSU Dominguez Hills, aimed at combating food insecurity among our student community. Through this partnership, we are dedicated to ensuring that every student has access to nutritious meals, empowering them to focus on their academic pursuits without the burden of hunger. Together, we are making a meaningful difference in the lives of our students, fostering a supportive and inclusive community."

Robin Gonsalves, Program Manager at NYU Los Angeles, said "Student LunchBox has been an incredible addition to our NYU Los Angeles campus! This partnership has allowed us to offer FREE fresh produce, frozen food, and canned vegetables and pantry staples to our student body, becoming their first stop on "grocery day." According to NYU LA students, our "on campus pantry" has provided them with snacks to power them through evening classes and clean, healthy ingredients to prepare their weekly meals. This partnership has been especially helpful to students experiencing financial hardship in Los Angeles as they attempt to keep up with rising food costs in a major city."

The transformative partnerships between Student LunchBox and institutions of higher education, such as California State University Dominguez Hills, NYU Los Angeles and eight other campuses across LA, serve as a powerful testament to the impact of targeted support and resources in the lives of college students facing food insecurity. These collaborations not only address immediate needs, but also lay the foundation for long-term success.

Student LunchBox Contact:

Karlen Nurijanyan

[email protected] | 310-955-1216

Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

GoldenTree Asset Management Contact:

Lauren Fernandez

Laurel Strategies, Inc.

207-776-7776

[email protected]

SOURCE Student LunchBox, Inc