From Nostalgia To Now: Shakey's Reimagines Its Flagship Restaurant For A New Era Of Connection

That legacy continues today as Shakey's remains a neighborhood destination for food, family and fun. Kids have grown up playing in Shakey's Fun Zone arcade while their parents and extended family catch up over handcrafted pizza and cold beer. It is not uncommon to see multiple generations gather around the long communal tables, celebrating milestones and creating new memories. The redesigned space builds on this heritage with a 'parlor pub' perfect for watching live sporting events, a family-friendly outdoor patio, and décor that honors the brand's vintage roots while appealing to a new generation.

"This remodel is a tribute to the history, flavors, and memories that have made Shakey's a cherished part of our guests' lives for more than seven decades," said John Tilly, Creative Visionary of Shakey's USA. "We have evolved with each generation while staying true to the spirit of the pizza parlor, a place to relax, celebrate, and enjoy great food together."

A CLASSIC EXPERIENCE, REIMAGINED

The remodeled flagship preserves Shakey's signature character while introducing enhancements for today's guests:

Vintage-Inspired Atmosphere: Retro signage, warm lighting, and playful 1980s-inspired décor that reflects Shakey's rich history.

Time-Honored Menu: Classic handcrafted pizzas, golden fried chicken, and crispy Mojo Potatoes are joined by new menu items, seasonal specials, and Shakey's Parlor Pilsner, expanding upon a fresh tradition for longtime fans and new guests alike. Guests can also enjoy the popular Bunch of Lunch® Buffet, offering an all-you-can-eat selection of Shakey's favorites for one low price.

Enhanced Hospitality: A welcoming environment for families, sports fans, and large parties, with personalized service designed to encourage guests to linger and connect.

Senior Vice President of Marketing Cindy Staats, who began her career with Shakey's in 1991, added, "Our goal is to honor the brand's heritage while welcoming a new generation that craves authentic, shared experiences. The Culver City flagship is where that vision comes to life."

ABOUT SHAKEY'S PIZZA PARLOR

Originally established in 1954 as the destination for pizza, beer, and ragtime music, Shakey's "ye public house" has been the go-to social gathering place for family and friends to enjoy great food and great times while making great memories. In line with its musical roots, over the decades Shakey's has attracted a star-studded fan base that includes comedian and banjo enthusiast Steve Martin, pop sensations Katy Perry and Justin Bieber, the late rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen, and music legend John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen, to name a few. In fact, the Foo Fighters Dave Grohl and actor/musician Billy Bob Thornton often boast about being Shakey's employees! Known for its original thin-crust pizza, crispy fried chicken, and famous Mojo® potatoes, as well as draught beers served in frosty pints, Shakey's continues to be a favorite destination for a variety of occasions. The All-You-Can-Eat Bunch of Lunch Buffet allows time-pressed guests to build their own meal, helping themselves to an endless assortment of freshly made pizzas, chicken, Mojos, salads, sides, and dessert – all for one low price. Shakey's under $8 happy hour delivers a value menu of hearty bites along with an array of popular beers on tap. And its classic game rooms, big screen TVs, and community tables continue to make Shakey's the first choice for birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, and team parties. For more information about Shakey's® USA, visit www.shakeys.com.

