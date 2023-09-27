From Novices to Experts: CryptoRefills Unravels Cryptoshopper Knowledge and Expertise Levels

Key insights from the study reveal that approximately 70% of cryptoshoppers have foundational knowledge about blockchain, yet only about a third label themselves as experts. Tweet this

This research offers a glimpse into the forthcoming "Cryptocurrencies In Retail Consumer Adoption Report 2023," scheduled for a late October release. The annual report by Cryptorefills Labs has become a hallmark in understanding global crypto shopping consumer demographics, preferences and behaviors. Previous years research and media partners include Statista, Cointelegraph Research and Triple-A.

About Cryptorefills (https://www.cryptorefills.com/)

Cryptorefills enables people from over 180 countries to top up their mobile credit and buy gift cards from the world's top brands paying with Bitcoin and other crypto. As one of the earliest adopters of the Bitcoin Lightning Network, and as the first company in the world to launch Ethereum layer-2 payments and fast finality blockchains for E-commerce payments, Cryptorefills is leading the innovation in applied decentralized payments and developing new technologies for the gift card industry while driving crypto mass adoption.

Based in Amsterdam, Cryptorefills is a rapidly growing fintech and a proud member of the Holland Fintech Association and Blockchain Netherlands Foundation.

