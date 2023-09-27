From Novices to Experts: CryptoRefills Unravels Cryptoshopper Knowledge and Expertise Levels

In a sneak peek from the CryptoRefills Consumer Report 2023, the company unveils that while two thirds of consumers making purchases with crypto possess foundational blockchain knowledge, only a third see themselves as experts. Notably, a third claim no basic knowledge, hinting at crypto payments' broadening appeal. Additional data highlights significant DeFi usage and a considerable interest in blockchain gaming among those buying goods and services with cryptocurrency.
AMSTERDAM, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cryptorefills, the global leader in gift card retail and mobile top-ups championing blockchain payments, today shares intriguing preliminary findings from its latest research, shedding light on the the knowledge and expertise levels of consumers making purchases for goods and services with cryptocurrency.
Key insights from the study (available for free at https://labs.cryptorefills.com/cryptorefills-unravels-cryptoshopper-knowledge-levels/) reveal that approximately 70% of cryptoshoppers have foundational knowledge about blockchain, yet only about a third label themselves as experts. Interestingly, despite varying levels of understanding, a significant portion of the respondents, particularly those with limited expertise, reported making crypto-based purchases at least once a month. The numbers hint at a broadening adoption driven not just by technology enthusiasm, but also by practical needs and the tangible benefits of using cryptocurrency. Cryptoshoppers increasingly claim practical knowledge with 32% participating in DAOs, 35% playing blockchain games, and 44% utilizing DeFi services, highlighting interesting marketing avenues for businesses accepting cryptocurrency payments
This research offers a glimpse into the forthcoming "Cryptocurrencies In Retail Consumer Adoption Report 2023," scheduled for a late October release. The annual report by Cryptorefills Labs has become a hallmark in understanding global crypto shopping consumer demographics, preferences and behaviors. Previous years research and media partners include Statista, Cointelegraph Research and Triple-A.
Cryptorefills enables people from over 180 countries to top up their mobile credit and buy gift cards from the world's top brands paying with Bitcoin and other crypto. As one of the earliest adopters of the Bitcoin Lightning Network, and as the first company in the world to launch Ethereum layer-2 payments and fast finality blockchains for E-commerce payments, Cryptorefills is leading the innovation in applied decentralized payments and developing new technologies for the gift card industry while driving crypto mass adoption.
Based in Amsterdam, Cryptorefills is a rapidly growing fintech and a proud member of the Holland Fintech Association and Blockchain Netherlands Foundation.
