From Olney to 33,000 Homes: EJF Real Estate Services Marks 30 Years as Community Costs Rise Across the Region

Celebrating 30 years of service, EJF Real Estate Services has grown into the premier Mid-Atlantic community association management platform overseeing more than 750 associations and 33,000 homes. The company continues to expand its multi-state footprint by combining decades of executive experience with a relationship-driven approach to navigate the increasing financial and operational complexities facing community associations.

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As community associations across the DC, Maryland, and Virginia region face rising costs, aging infrastructure, and increasing operational complexity, EJF Real Estate Services is marking its 30th anniversary by doubling down on a principle that has guided its growth since day one: strong communities are built by strong relationships.

Founded in Washington, DC in 1996, EJF has grown from a locally focused firm into a multi-state operator managing more than 750 community associations, representing over 33,000 homes and 13.1 million square feet of property across four states. What began as a small operation has evolved into one of the most established community association management platforms in the Mid-Atlantic, supported by a team of nearly 400 professionals.

The company's growth has remained closely tied to the region where it was founded. Co-Founders Peter Greeves and Matthew Greeves both grew up in Olney, Maryland and attended Sherwood High School. Peter later earned a degree in Economics from University of Maryland, while Matthew graduated with a degree in Business Administration and Management at West Virginia University. To this day, EJF is deeply connected to the communities it serves, even as its footprint has expanded across multiple states.

That growth reflects more than scale. It mirrors a broader shift in the housing market, where volunteer boards and homeowners are increasingly seeking experienced operators to navigate financial planning, infrastructure demands, and day-to-day community operations. Without strong management, these pressures can lead to higher fees, deferred maintenance, and long-term risk for homeowners.

In the past year alone, EJF has overseen more than $30 million in capital improvement projects, supporting communities with critical infrastructure upgrades, long-term reserve planning, and property value preservation. At the executive leadership level alone, the firm brings more than 150 years of combined industry experience to its client partnerships.

"Community associations today are more complex than they were 30 years ago," said Peter Greeves. "Boards are managing real financial, operational, and governance challenges. Our role is to bring structure, clarity, and consistency so communities can operate effectively and protect the value of what is often people's largest investment."

Over the past decade, EJF's expansion has been both organic and strategic. Since 2012, the company has completed five acquisitions, integrating established firms into its platform while maintaining continuity for clients and communities.

"Reaching 30 years is a testament to the strength of our team and the trust our clients place in us," said Matthew Greeves. "We've grown by staying focused on relationships, delivering consistent results, and evolving alongside the needs of the communities we serve."

Today, EJF offers a full suite of services including full-service, remote, and fiscal management, as well as project management, reserve cash management, maintenance services, rentals, and developer services. This integrated approach allows the firm to support communities of varying size, complexity, and lifecycle stage.

"Every community we serve represents people's homes, investments, and daily lives," said Scott Burka. "The responsibility that comes with that is significant. Our focus is on delivering reliable, high-quality management while continuing to raise the standard for what communities should expect from their partners."

As EJF enters its fourth decade, the company remains focused on scaling its impact while maintaining the relationship-driven approach that has defined its growth. With community associations becoming more complex and more financially significant, the need for experienced, accountable management partners continues to rise.

For more information, visit www.ejfrealestate.com.

About EJF Real Estate Services

EJF Real Estate Services is a leading community association management firm headquartered in Washington, DC. The company manages more than 750 associations representing over 33,000 homes and 13.1 million square feet of property. EJF provides a comprehensive range of services including full-service, remote, and fiscal management, as well as project management, reserve cash management, maintenance, rentals, and developer services.

Media Contact

Melissa Bagherian, EJF Real Estate Services, 1 202-537-1801, [email protected], www.ejfrealestate.com

SOURCE EJF Real Estate Services