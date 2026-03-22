From Online to In-Person: LaVivid Launches Its First Hair Solution Studio in Munich

LaVivid Hair announces the grand opening of its first physical hair studio in Munich, Germany, providing personalized, in-person consultations and premium non-surgical hair replacement solutions in a private, hands-on setting.
MUNICH, Germany, March 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LaVivid Hair GmbH today announced the grand opening of its first hair solution studio in Munich, marking a major step in bringing personalized, in-person hair loss solutions to clients across Germany.
This milestone marks the company's strategic expansion from its established online platform to brick-and-mortar experiences, allowing clients to explore premium non-surgical hair replacement solutions in a hands-on, personalized setting.
For years, LaVivid Hair has been committed to helping individuals worldwide find the most suitable hair solution tailored to their needs, lifestyle, and preferences. Known for its high-quality, natural-looking hair systems for both men and women, LaVivid has built a strong global reputation for delivering realistic, comfortable, and durable non-surgical hair replacement solutions.
Until now, LaVivid has primarily delivered these solutions through its online channels, offering convenience and a wide selection directly to customers. With the opening of this Munich hair studio, the company is now investing in offline experiences to provide an even more immersive and accurate way for clients to try, feel, and customize their hair systems—ensuring the perfect match before any commitment.
The Munich hair studio introduces a fully personalized, in-person experience that goes far beyond online shopping. Clients can:
- Try on different hair systems to assess fit, comfort, and natural appearance
- Receive precise color matching for a seamless blend
- Get one-on-one consultation tailored to their lifestyle and needs
- Benefit from professional fitting, styling, and ongoing maintenance services
This ensures each client leaves with a solution that looks natural, feels comfortable, and fits their daily life. Whether clients are new to hair replacement or looking to refine or upgrade their current setup, the expert team offers guidance focused on achieving authentic, confidence-boosting results.
Real Client Transformations
Before-and-after photos from real LaVivid clients highlight the transformative, natural-looking outcomes made possible with these advanced hair systems.
Grand Opening Event
Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026
Address: Ismaninger Straße 136, 81675 München
The Munich Hair Studio Team
The Munich hair studio is led by an experienced and passionate team dedicated to delivering natural, confidence-restoring results:
- Enrico Trapani – Founder & CEO
- Sonja – Co-Owner & Senior Stylist
- Leon – Stylist & Trainer
- Verena – Stylist
Limited-Time Grand Opening Package
To mark the opening, limited-time introductory packages are available for early visitors.
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With the Munich hair studio, LaVivid takes a step closer to its clients — offering not just products, but a more personal and reliable way to approach hair replacement. The company aims to continue building spaces where people can explore solutions with confidence, privacy, and professional support.
Booking & Contact Information
Schedule a consultation or professional installation and maintenance by booking online at: https://lavividhair-gmbh.salonized.com/
For inquiries or additional details, contact the Germany team:
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +49 163 7177764
Media Contact
Charlie Sue, Lavivid hair, 1 833-879-0279, [email protected], https://www.lavividhair.com
SOURCE Lavivid hair
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