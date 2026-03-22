From Online to In-Person: LaVivid Launches Its First Hair Solution Studio in Munich

"With the opening of our Munich studio, we are bringing our premium hair systems directly to clients, offering an immersive, hands-on experience to ensure the perfect, natural-looking match." – Enrico Trapani, Founder & CEO Post this

For years, LaVivid Hair has been committed to helping individuals worldwide find the most suitable hair solution tailored to their needs, lifestyle, and preferences. Known for its high-quality, natural-looking hair systems for both men and women, LaVivid has built a strong global reputation for delivering realistic, comfortable, and durable non-surgical hair replacement solutions.

Until now, LaVivid has primarily delivered these solutions through its online channels, offering convenience and a wide selection directly to customers. With the opening of this Munich hair studio, the company is now investing in offline experiences to provide an even more immersive and accurate way for clients to try, feel, and customize their hair systems—ensuring the perfect match before any commitment.

The Munich hair studio introduces a fully personalized, in-person experience that goes far beyond online shopping. Clients can:

Try on different hair systems to assess fit, comfort, and natural appearance

Receive precise color matching for a seamless blend

Get one-on-one consultation tailored to their lifestyle and needs

Benefit from professional fitting, styling, and ongoing maintenance services

This ensures each client leaves with a solution that looks natural, feels comfortable, and fits their daily life. Whether clients are new to hair replacement or looking to refine or upgrade their current setup, the expert team offers guidance focused on achieving authentic, confidence-boosting results.

Real Client Transformations

Before-and-after photos from real LaVivid clients highlight the transformative, natural-looking outcomes made possible with these advanced hair systems.

Grand Opening Event

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Address: Ismaninger Straße 136, 81675 München

The Munich Hair Studio Team

The Munich hair studio is led by an experienced and passionate team dedicated to delivering natural, confidence-restoring results:

Enrico Trapani – Founder & CEO

Sonja – Co-Owner & Senior Stylist

Leon – Stylist & Trainer

Verena – Stylist

Limited-Time Grand Opening Package

To mark the opening, limited-time introductory packages are available for early visitors.

Get €100 OFF your first hair system

Follow on Instagram to receive a special gift

With the Munich hair studio, LaVivid takes a step closer to its clients — offering not just products, but a more personal and reliable way to approach hair replacement. The company aims to continue building spaces where people can explore solutions with confidence, privacy, and professional support.

Booking & Contact Information

Schedule a consultation or professional installation and maintenance by booking online at: https://lavividhair-gmbh.salonized.com/

For inquiries or additional details, contact the Germany team:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +49 163 7177764

Media Contact

Charlie Sue, Lavivid hair, 1 833-879-0279, [email protected], https://www.lavividhair.com

SOURCE Lavivid hair