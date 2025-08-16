From Organic Roots to National Recognition: Viverano Organics Joins 2025 Inc. 5000

Ethically made organic babywear brand celebrates 238% growth and a place among America's fastest-growing private companies
LAS VEGAS, Aug. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What started over a decade ago as a small dream — to create babywear that's as gentle on the planet as it is on little ones — has now grown into something bigger than ever imagined. This year, Viverano Organics has been recognized among America's fastest-growing private companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, ranking 12th in Nevada (our home state) after achieving 238% growth over the past three years.
Founded in 2013 by Co-Founders Karan Garg and Pio Ting, Viverano Organics has built its reputation on beautiful, safe, and sustainable babywear. The company partners with smallholder organic cotton farmers in India, ensuring fair-trade practices and long-term relationships that uplift farming communities. Each piece is ethically crafted by skilled artisans in state-of-the-art Indian facilities, blending time-honored craftsmanship with modern quality standards.
"This recognition is a testament to our team, our mission, and the growing consumer demand for ethically made, high-quality babywear," said Karan Garg, Co-Founder & CEO.
"We love to see babies wearing our organic cotton garments — happy baby, happy Earth," added Pio Ting, Co-Founder & CCO.
Viverano Organics' growth has been fueled by expanding retail partnerships, a strong direct-to-consumer presence, and a loyal customer base that values ethical sourcing, premium quality, and timeless design.
Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is more than an achievement — it's proof that a values-driven business can thrive while staying true to its mission.
About Viverano Organics
Viverano Organics is a family-founded U.S. brand offering ethically made, luxurious baby apparel crafted from small-farmer-sourced organic cotton. Blending whimsical charm, timeless design, and sustainable craftsmanship, Viverano creates garments that honor childhood, community, and the Earth. Learn more at VIVERANO.com.
About Inc. 5000
Compiled annually by Inc. magazine, the Inc. 5000 list recognizes the nation's fastest-growing private companies, based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Since 1982, it has become a symbol of sustained entrepreneurial success.
