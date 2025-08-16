From Organic Roots to National Recognition: Viverano Organics Joins 2025 Inc. 5000

"We love to see babies wearing our organic cotton garments—happy baby, happy Earth." — Pio Ting, Co-Founder & CCO. Post this

"This recognition is a testament to our team, our mission, and the growing consumer demand for ethically made, high-quality babywear," said Karan Garg, Co-Founder & CEO.

"We love to see babies wearing our organic cotton garments — happy baby, happy Earth," added Pio Ting, Co-Founder & CCO.

Viverano Organics' growth has been fueled by expanding retail partnerships, a strong direct-to-consumer presence, and a loyal customer base that values ethical sourcing, premium quality, and timeless design.

Being named to the Inc. 5000 list is more than an achievement — it's proof that a values-driven business can thrive while staying true to its mission.

About Viverano Organics

Viverano Organics is a family-founded U.S. brand offering ethically made, luxurious baby apparel crafted from small-farmer-sourced organic cotton. Blending whimsical charm, timeless design, and sustainable craftsmanship, Viverano creates garments that honor childhood, community, and the Earth. Learn more at VIVERANO.com.

About Inc. 5000

Compiled annually by Inc. magazine, the Inc. 5000 list recognizes the nation's fastest-growing private companies, based on percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Since 1982, it has become a symbol of sustained entrepreneurial success.

