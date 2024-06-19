From Past to Future: Using Experience to Enhance Clinical Trial Protocols, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

When the pressure is on to reduce medicinal product wastage, decrease implementation time but not compromise on patient safety and data integrity, experience is key. Post this

When the pressure is on to reduce medicinal product wastage, decrease implementation time but not compromise on patient safety and data integrity, experience is key. The expert speakers will share insights on effective communication, risk management and quality assurance within the sponsor–vendor partnership.

The expert speakers will also delve into various facets of the sponsor–vendor relationship, emphasizing the development of trust to foster enhanced collaboration and leveraging vendor expertise to meet project requirements. They will address the influence of regulatory frameworks and offer strategies for adapting to new clinical trial protocols, as well as discuss the importance of protocol optimization by designing strategic endpoints.

Moreover, they will cover risk management and contingency planning by proactively identifying and mitigating risks, as well as the crucial roles of quality assurance and compliance in ensuring regulatory alignment and data integrity. Finally, the importance of effective communication strategies will be highlighted, underscoring their significance in successful project execution.

Register for this webinar to learn how you can adapt clinical trial protocols to new regulatory frameworks like the International Conference on Harmonization Good Clinical Practice (ICH GCP) guidelines and optimize protocol implementation to achieve successful outcomes.

Join Peter Craig, Senior RTSM coordinator, Novo Nordisk; Siobhan McKenna-Power, Principle Client Services Lead, 4G Clinical; and Libbi Rickenbacher (moderator), Sr. Director of Product Strategy and Partnerships, 4G Clinical, for the live webinar on Tuesday, July 09, 2024, at 10am EDT (3pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit From Past to Future: Using Experience to Enhance Clinical Trial Protocols.

