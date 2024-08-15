From Patients to Paralympians: Paley Institute Patients to Compete at the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games

"Our mission extends beyond providing medical solutions; it's about helping our patients realize their potential and achieve their dreams," stated Dr. Paley. Post this

For over thirty-five years, Dr. Paley and the Paley Advanced Limb Lengthening team have been the leading group in the United States and globally for treating children with CFD. Their pioneering treatments and innovative approach has provided life-changing results for countless patients.

"Our mission extends beyond providing medical solutions; it's about helping our patients realize their potential and achieve their dreams," stated Dr. Paley. "Patients like Arelle, Keegan, and Jordan inspire us by embodying perseverance and determination. Witnessing their success and seeing them strive for excellence is the most gratifying aspect of our work."

While their road to recovery and ultimately to the Paralympics has not been easy, Arelle, Keegan, and Jordan have demonstrated that with determination, the right treatment, and rehabilitation, anything is possible. As these remarkable athletes head to Paris, they carry with them the support and admiration of the entire Paley Institute family, embodying the triumph of the human spirit.

Meet the Athletes Defying the Odds

Arelle Middleton: Shooting Her Paralympic Shot

At just 16 years old, Paley patient Arelle Middleton from Rancho Cucamonga, CA, has defied the odds to become one of the youngest members of the 2024 U.S. Paralympic Track and Field Team. Born with CFD, Arelle faced the possibility of amputation, yet survived numerous surgeries to correct her underdeveloped hip and a leg that was 15 cm shorter, thanks to Dr. Paley. Dr. Paley's unwavering dedication to providing cutting-edge medical care was matched by Arelle's own determination to succeed in sports since the age of 5, which earned her a spot on the U.S. Paralympic Track & Field Team, where she will compete in the shotput.

Keegan Knott: Swimming to the Seine

Paley patient Keegan Knott from Lake Villa, IL, has been a competitive swimmer since the age of 7 and joined U.S. Paralympics Swimming at just 9 years old. Born with CFD and fibular hemimelia, Keegan underwent numerous limb-lengthening procedures to treat her shorter femur and tibia, absence of a fibula, and a fused right ankle. Like Arelle, Keegan was advised that amputation was her most promising option. However, Dr. Paley's groundbreaking surgical techniques not only saved her limb but also enabled her to pursue her passion for swimming. Dr. Paley's commitment to innovative treatment and Keegan's relentless pursuit of excellence have led her to the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, where she aims to make a splash and bring home medals for the U.S.

Jordan White: Aiming High and for the Bullseye

Jordan White from Cedar Park, TX, became the youngest U.S. archer to qualify for the Paralympics at just 15 years old. Born with a right leg significantly shorter than his left, Jordan has undergone 20 operations, including ongoing leg-lengthening procedures by Dr. Dror Paley. Thanks to Dr. Paley's innovative treatments, Jordan was able to retain his leg, opening a world of possibilities for him thanks to his increased mobility. This newfound mobility led him to discover his passion for archery during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. He quickly progressed from local tournaments to setting six national records and competing internationally. Dr. Paley's dedication to groundbreaking medical care and Jordan's precision and dedication to archery have earned him a spot on the U.S. Paralympic Team.

A Testament to the Power of Determination and Medical Innovation

As these athletes prepare to compete in Paris, their journeys reflect the significant advancements in medical science and the enduring power of human determination. Through Dr. Paley's innovative treatments and the steadfast support from their families and the Paley Institute team, Arelle, Keegan, and Jordan are ready to leave their mark on the Paralympic stage. Their transformation from facing possible amputation to becoming Paralympic contenders showcases the profound impact of expert medical care and unwavering personal resolve.

About the Paley Institute:

The Paley Orthopedic & Spine Institute at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, was founded by Dr. Dror Paley in 2009. It has grown to twenty-five physicians in 2024. The Paley Institute's mission is to provide the best, most advanced care to patients with bone, joint, or nerve conditions, from minor fractures to the most complicated limb or spine deformities. They call this "Paley Care." This "Dream Team" of surgeons are world leaders in reconstructive orthopedic and neurological surgery. They provide patients with the most advanced, innovative treatments customized to each patient's individual condition and needs.

With locations on four continents—North America, South America, Europe, and Asia—the Paley Institutes aim to raise the standard of orthopedic and neurosurgical care worldwide. The Institutes are located in Abu Dhabi, UAE; Warsaw, Poland; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; and Medellín, Colombia.

For over 35 years, Dr. Paley has been providing realistic hope and solutions to patients with seemingly impossible-to-treat problems from all over the world. Paley Institute is here to provide you and your family with the care you deserve. Learn more at paleyinstitute.org.

