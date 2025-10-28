From plain to perfect--the magic of a lifestyle-focused deck

Blend functionality with style so the deck becomes an extension of home and personality. Post this

Retractable awnings in a variety of colors and patterns. Open the awning to enjoy the shade, or close it to enjoy the sun or star-filled night sky. Choose remote operation or manual. Fixed awnings are also available.

Louvered covers that open and close with the touch of a button, and adjust to any angle to direct shade where it's wanted.

Lattice covers for an elegant, partial shade effect.

Solid covers from Shoreline can be designed and manufactured to specifications to cover all or part of the deck.

Choose a screen room effect with any type of cover and custom-designed adjustable drop shades.

Shade sails or slide on wire fabric panels add a crisp, colorful, modern feel to any space, combining the play between sun and shade with sensations of dancing with the air. Colors from neutral to as bright as you choose add energy. Shade sails are triangular and typically overlap so the sunlight and breezes can play through the layers. Rectangular-shaped slide on wire on wire panels can be adjusted along tension wires depending on the amount of shade or sunlight wanted.

The creative design and manufacturing team from Shoreline has been custom-designing outdoor spaces for homes and businesses since 1982. The company's designs are gracing homes, restaurants, wineries, event venues, and businesses of all types from Monterey to Ventura, including awnings and patio covers in San Luis Obispo.

Bring your ideas to Shoreline. Working closely with each client, the Shoreline team creates a personalized new look for the deck and manufactures each component to exact specifications. Much of the manufacturing is done at the Paso Robles showroom, including custom ironwork and sewing awnings, shade sails, drop shades, and covers of all types.

Deck covers can accommodate ceiling fans and light fixtures.

Shoreline does all of the installation.

Products come with a transferable Lifetime Warranty.

Financing is available.

Why not explore the options for dressing up the deck for new relaxation and entertaining experiences? Check out Shoreline's portfolio of projects. Collect photos or sketches of ideas and upload them to the online contact form.

The San Luis Obispo patio cover experts at Shoreline offer everything needed to turn a plain deck into a beautiful and enjoyable family gathering space. Shoreline Awning & Patio is ready to help you turn any outdoor space into an attractive, comfortable space for any purpose, for home or business:

Have a patio or other open space to protect from the sun? Wondering what to do with an unused outdoor space? Want to add some cost-effective space to expand services? An awning, patio cover, gazebo, pergola, or other type of shade enclosure could be the answer.

Shoreline Awning & Patio, Inc.

3514 Combine St.

Paso Robles, CA 93446

(805) 238-4110 / (805) 542-9300

Media Contact

Jacquelyn Iddings, Access Publishing, 8052269890, [email protected]

SOURCE Shoreline Awning & Patio, Inc.