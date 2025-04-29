From Prison Cells To Movie Sets: Wet Paper Bag Film Drops Official Trailer and Invites Audience To Join Their Unlikely Filmmaking Journey.

The story behind Wet Paper Bag, a new psychological drama/thriller, isn't your typical indie film origin. It starts in a prison cell, with a man who had lost most everything but discovered a new obsession: screenwriting.

MINNEAPOLIS, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The story behind Wet Paper Bag, a new psychological drama/thriller, isn't your typical indie film origin. It starts in a prison cell, with a man who had lost most everything but discovered a new obsession: screenwriting.

Producer and co-founder Adam Burke spent years in a cement room after a series of mistakes landed him in the criminal justice system. While incarcerated, he taught himself how to write screenplays, obsessively breaking down the movies he could watch and reading every book he could get his hands on to learn the structure of good storytelling. That obsession became a lifeline — and eventually, a movie.

After his release, Adam connected with Jud Nichols, a criminal defense attorney with a deep love for cinema, filmmaking, and a front-row seat to society's underbelly. The two quickly discovered a shared passion for raw, character-driven stories that leave you feeling like the story was about you. Together, they started kicking around the idea of making a feature film — something bold, unnerving, and deeply human.

Today, they've released the official trailer, now live at wetpaperbagfilm.com. It's a dark, unsettling look at paranoia, fractured memory, and the lies we tell ourselves.

Film Synopsis:

As the drugs, sex, and lies build, Michelle and Reilly slip deeper into the cult-like treatment of the Haberman Wellness Center. Amidst the chaos, Michelle embarks on a journey of self-discovery, uncovering the truth about her sister's disappearance while confronting her own dark secrets.

Think White Lotus meets Midsommar, dripping in style like Saltburn.

But beyond the film itself, it's a chance for audiences to be part of something rare — an independent film being made completely outside the system, by people who are doing things their own way.

"We're not just asking people to watch a trailer," says Adam. "We're inviting them into this with us — to help us build an audience, to support independent movies, and to see what happens when people who've been counted out make something for themselves."

At wetpaperbagfilm.com, visitors can:

Watch the official trailer

Join the email list for exclusive updates, behind-the-scenes content, and personal letters from the filmmakers

Donate to the production and get their name in the credits as part of the team

The journey from felon and defense attorney to indie producers is chronicled in outlets like Voyage Minnesota, where Adam shares the full story of writing his first screenplay by hand in a prison cell, learning by breaking down classic films, and using screenwriting as a way to rebuild his life.

This film isn't just about what happens on screen. It's about who's making it — and the community coming together to help it exist.

Watch the trailer and get involved at wetpaperbagfilm.com.

Media Contact

Adam Burke, Wet Paper Bag LLC, 1 6125904685, [email protected], wetpaperbagfilm.com

SOURCE Wet Paper Bag LLC