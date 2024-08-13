From Prisoner to Pioneer: Fleet Maull's Heart Mind Institute Ranks No. 578 Overall and Leads in Education on 2024 Inc. 5000 List

Being recognized by Inc. 5000 is a testament to the transformative power of education. This recognition reflects the importance of providing resources for healing and transforming trauma in our communities. We've just begun our efforts to reach a billion people with resources for healing & growth. Post this

The Inc. 5000 ranking highlights the most successful companies in the economy's dynamic segment—independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Heart Mind Institute's inclusion underscores its achievements in online education and its remarkable growth in research backed transformational training. The Institute's programs blend ancient wisdom and modern neuroscience to support individuals worldwide, fostering personal growth and resilience.

Incarceration to Innovation: Fleet Maull, PhD's Journey to the Top of the Inc. 5000

Heart Mind Institute is the culmination of over 50 years of dedication to healing, personal development, meditation, and professional education led by Fleet Maull. His journey began under the weight of a 14.5-year mandatory minimum drug sentence, (1985 - 1999).

Confronting the harsh realities of incarceration and the collective suffering of those around him, Maull not only profoundly transformed his own life through meditation, recovery work, and service; but founded two national organizations, Prison Mindfulness Institute and National Prison Hospice Association, catalyzing two national movements that continue benefiting hundreds of thousands of incarcerated citizens and their families today.

"Being recognized by Inc. 5000 is an honor and a testament to the transformative power of education," said Fleet Maull, PhD. "My journey from incarceration to receiving this award reflects the importance of providing resources for healing and transforming trauma and fostering post-traumatic growth in our communities. While we celebrate this achievement, we've just begun in our efforts to reach a billion people with resources for healing & growth."

After his release, Dr. Maull, author of Radical Responsibility: How to Move Beyond Blame, Fearlessly Live Your Highest Purpose, and Become an Unstoppable Force for Good, founded Heart Mind Institute to provide programs that help individuals recover from trauma, overcome limiting beliefs, and achieve their highest possibility.

Heart Mind Institute Leads in Education

The Inc. 5000 ranking showcases companies that have navigated economic challenges, while maintaining revenue growth. HMI's success reflects its innovative approach to education and commitment to learning, and the research indicates significant market growth ahead.

In addition to Precedence's forecast, The Brainy Insights noted that the North American personal development market is projected to grow from USD 44.06 billion in 2022 to USD 79.40 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period, highlighting significant growth potential. HMI is positioned to lead the personal development industry by combining cutting-edge education methods, world-class teachers, and the booming eLearning market.

World-Renowned Faculty:

Heart Mind Institute has set itself apart with a stellar faculty including Gabor Maté, Tara Brach, Yongey Mingyur Rinpoche, Deepak Chopra MD, Byron Katie, Michael Beckwith, Sharon Salzberg, Bessel van der Kolk, Wim Hof, Marianne Williamson, and many more.

Offering unparalleled expertise, the Institute's annual Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy Summit, for clinicians and the public, has become pivotal in the field, advancing the therapeutic use of psychedelics. HMI's acclaimed Rewiring Your Brain Summit series leverages cutting-edge neuroscience to help rewire self-limiting beliefs, solidifying its leadership in groundbreaking personal development.

About Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's companies, the average median 3-year revenue growth rate is 1,637%, collectively adding 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

About Heart Mind Institute:

Heart Mind Institute offers transformational, evidence-based online summits, courses and coaching programs focused on empowering individuals to achieve self-mastery, optimal health & well-being, and genuine happiness. By integrating ancient wisdom with modern neuroscience, the Institute supports participants in healing trauma, transforming self-limiting beliefs, and realizing their highest potential.

