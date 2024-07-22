From Racetrack to Riches: Billy Peterson's Blueprint for Wealth, Health and Happiness

"From The Starting Gate" offers strategies for financial freedom and holistic well-being

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah , July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning jockey turned successful financial advisor Billy Peterson has released his second book designed to help readers find success and prosperity in their lives. "From the Starting Gate: The Winning Strategies for Wealth, Health, and Happiness," shares how Peterson was able to create his own success despite trauma, loss, health problems and more.

A follow-up from his first book, "Harnessing Your Wealth: The Pursuit of Millionaire Status," "From the Starting Gate" is a tool that readers can use to unlock new possibilities, financial freedom and a healthy mind and body. The book acts as both an instructional guide and a fireside chat where Peterson shares his real-life experiences as well as practical, actionable advice that readers can implement, discussing wealth creation and preservation as well as manifesting desires by connecting to the universe and human beings' innate powers.

"People are more confused than ever about finding success in life," Peterson explained. "I've never seen such uncertainty in financial decisions. Inflation, high interest rates, and extreme debt are creating fear. Many turn to speculation for financial freedom, while millions wonder what investing even means. I address these concerns and offer proven wealth-building strategies for all investors, from first-timers to retirees."

Peterson expands beyond finding financial freedom, touching on other common elements that help people find happiness in life, and addressing the concepts of health and wellness. He reveals the unique lessons he learned from his years of horse racing, his transition to a career as a financial professional and finding relief from health conditions caused by mindset, lifestyle and stress. "From the Starting Gate" recommends a holistic approach to health that integrates mental well-being, natural healing, and critical thinking about conventional medical practices, encouraging readers to take proactive steps in managing their health rather than focusing solely on physical conditions or symptom management.

"The mind is much more powerful than most people realize," Peterson said. "True health is a harmonious blend of mind and body, where natural healing, mindfulness, and gratitude play pivotal roles. In today's fast-paced world, managing stress effectively and making informed lifestyle choices is essential. The conflicts of interest in the healthcare industry are staggering, making it even more crucial to question conventional medical narratives and focus on holistic approaches. By living in 'day-tight compartments' and embracing the power of positive thinking, we can pave the way for lasting well-being and a healthier, more balanced life."

About the author

Billy Peterson, a world-champion jockey and top-ranked financial advisor, has a way of making the complex simple. His firm, Peterson Wealth Services, manages approximately $425 million in client assets and represents more than 400 households. He is also the author of "Harnessing Your Wealth: The Pursuit of Millionaire Status," and hosts a podcast called "Harnessing Your Wealth." He and his wife Heather reside in Morgan, Utah where they raise horses and operate Buck Way Ranch. To learn more, please visit http://www.petersonws.com.

