From RAIN to Gain: Unleashing a Torrent of RFID Innovation

CYBRA Corporation, pioneers in RFID technology for over 15 years, announces its official membership in the RAIN RFID Alliance, joining the ranks of global industry leaders like Impinj, NXP, and Avery Dennison. This strategic move unlocks new possibilities for businesses worldwide, as CYBRA taps into the collective expertise of the alliance to deliver the next generation of RFID solutions.

YONKERS, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CYBRA Corporation, pioneers in RFID technology for over 15 years, announces its official membership in the RAIN RFID Alliance, joining the ranks of global industry leaders like Impinj, NXP, and Avery Dennison. This strategic move unlocks new possibilities for businesses worldwide, as CYBRA taps into the collective expertise of the alliance to deliver the next generation of RFID solutions.

OK. But What's in It for Me?

CYBRA's membership in the RAIN RFID Alliance isn't just another industry update—it's transformative for businesses looking to optimize their operations. By leveraging the power of the alliance, CYBRA is committed to bringing faster, more accurate, and seamless RFID solutions and collaborations to its customers.

Here's how this partnership makes life better for businesses:

Stay Ahead with Next-Generation Innovations By gaining access to the latest UHF RFID advancements, CYBRA will continually upgrade its flagship products, such as Edgefinity IoT and MarkMagic, ensuring they meet the highest industry standards. This means businesses can rely on unmatched speed, precision, and dependability when managing inventory, tracking assets, or optimizing supply chains—taking the guesswork out of operations and improving efficiency.

Smooth Integration with Industry Standards Being a part of the RAIN RFID Alliance means CYBRA adheres to global standards set by GS1 and ISO, guaranteeing that its solutions will integrate effortlessly with other RFID technologies. The result? Hassle-free compatibility that fits smoothly into existing systems, giving businesses a streamlined path for future upgrades without the need for costly overhauls.

Collaborative Power with Industry Giants Membership in the RAIN RFID Alliance opens doors to strategic collaborations with the biggest names in RFID, including Lowry, Siemens, and Zebra. These partnerships drive co-developed innovations that ensure CYBRA customers are equipped with the most advanced, future-ready technology available—putting them at the forefront of industry developments.

Future-Proof Your Business Operations The RFID landscape is evolving fast, and CYBRA's alliance membership ensures businesses can keep pace. By aligning its technology with the industry's trajectory, CYBRA offers solutions that are resilient by design, adapting as your business grows, safeguarding your investment and keeping you competitive.

Boost Your Supply Chain Efficiency The global reach and capabilities of RAIN RFID technology are designed to transform supply chain logistics. With CYBRA's enhanced solutions, customers can achieve greater visibility, reduced losses, and faster delivery times, empowering them to operate with the speed and reliability needed in today's market.

CYBRA's membership in the RAIN RFID Alliance is more than just an announcement — it's a substantial leap forward in our commitment to deliver world-class RFID solutions to our customers. By joining forces with industry leaders, we are poised to drive even greater innovation in RFID technology and push the boundaries of what's possible in the supply chain and beyond.

Says Brian Parrillo, CYBRA's VP Sales & Marketing: "For years, CYBRA's motto has been 'We Identify with Success'. Just as rain cultivates growth, CYBRA's joining the RAIN Alliance promises to nurture success."

About the RAIN RFID Alliance

RAIN RFID is the key to linking RFID systems to the cloud, creating real-time connectivity and data flow. With cost-effective tags suitable for large-scale deployments, RAIN RFID technology enhances speed, accuracy, and automation in critical environments. To learn more about RAIN RFID and its impact on the future of business, visit the official RAIN RFID website.

About CYBRA Corporation

Since 1985, CYBRA Corporation has been at the forefront of barcoding, RFID (passive and active), and RTLS technology. Trusted by over a thousand companies worldwide, CYBRA delivers cutting-edge solutions that help organizations optimize operations, improve efficiency, and drive growth. For more information, visit www.cybra.com.

Media Contact

Phil Andrianos, CYBRA, 1 9149636600, [email protected], https://cybra.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE CYBRA