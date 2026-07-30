From Rising Star to Super Lawyer, Sansbury Law's Robert Sansbury Has Ranked Among South Carolina's Top Personal Injury Attorneys Every Year Since 2014

"This recognition means a great deal to me because it reflects the trust my clients have placed in me and the results we've been able to achieve together over the years."— Robert Sansbury Post this

From 2014 through 2022, Sansbury was named to the "Rising Stars" list, an honor reserved for no more than 2.5% of attorneys in South Carolina. Beginning in 2023 and continuing through 2026, he graduated beyond "Rising Star" to the full-fledged Super Lawyers list in the area of Plaintiff's Personal Injury — recognition given to no more than five percent of attorneys in the state.

"This recognition means a great deal to me because it reflects the trust my clients have placed in me and the results we've been able to achieve together over the years," said Sansbury. "Representing injury victims in South Carolina has been the focus of my entire career, and being recognized by my peers for over a decade is something I don't take for granted."

A Myrtle Beach native, Sansbury is a graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Law, where he earned his Juris Doctor degree in 2008 before returning home to practice law. He previously served as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Roger M. Young in the state's 9th Judicial Circuit and is admitted to practice before all South Carolina state and federal courts, including the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. He is a certified Circuit Court Mediator, is fluent in both English and Spanish, and focuses his practice on Personal Injury – General: Plaintiff matters including car accidents, slip & falls, and wrongful death litigation. Sansbury holds an AV-Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell, the organization's highest peer-review honor, and was previously named to the "Top 40 Under 40" list for South Carolina civil litigation by the American Society of Legal Advocates. He previously served on the Board of Governors of the South Carolina Association for Justice and is a past president of the Horry County Bar. His full attorney profile, including his Super Lawyers selection history, can be viewed on Super Lawyers' official directory.

For more information about Robert Sansbury and Sansbury Law, visit https://sansburylaw.com/.

About Sansbury Law: Based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Sansbury Law Firm represents injured individuals and families throughout Horry, Georgetown, and Marion counties and the greater Pee Dee region in car and trucking accidents, motorcycle accidents, wrongful death, and other serious personal injury matters. Founded by attorney Robert Sansbury, the firm is built on courtroom experience, including insurance defense and judicial clerkship backgrounds, and is dedicated to securing full and fair compensation for clients harmed by the negligence of others.

Media Contact

Robert Sansbury, Sansbury Law, 1 843-315-9945, [email protected], https://sansburylaw.com/

SOURCE Sansbury Law