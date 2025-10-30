From Rolling Stone to the DOJ: Investigator Ken Childs on the Case That Took Down Crypto Cons and Corrupt Cops

"We're not in the robbery business" Post this

According to Childs, his firm's decision to terminate the assignment came after the clients had crossed into criminal behavior. Rather than ignore what he discovered, Childs and his attorney, a former federal prosecutor, filed a detailed civil complaint designed to bring the situation to the attention of local prosecutors. That filing did exactly that.

"Our complaint caught the attention of federal authorities, and soon I was contacted by the FBI," Childs said. "I met with their team and, through my attorney, provided documentation, communications, and evidence that supported their ongoing investigation."

Childs' cooperation provided actionable intelligence that ultimately supported several arrests, including multiple law enforcement officers and two con artists linked to the crypto dispute. He also helped identify evidence suggesting broader financial crimes, including tax evasion tied to the original clients. "I think a lot of people were too afraid to come forward until my case showed that these individuals weren't untouchable," said Childs. "Once the DOJ got involved, the truth started to surface. My focus was about exposing them and demanding accountability."

Today, Childs continues to operate Paramount Investigative Services with the same focus on lawful, results-driven investigations for attorneys, insurance providers, and private clients across Southern California. His case remains a striking example of how independent investigators can uncover what others overlook — and how accountability sometimes starts outside the system.

