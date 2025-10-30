From Rolling Stone to the DOJ: Investigator Ken Childs on the Case That Took Down Crypto Cons and Corrupt Cops

After being featured in Rolling Stone, Los Angeles private investigator Ken Childs is clarifying his real role in a high-profile federal investigation. Childs' lawful investigative work and cooperation with the FBI helped expose corruption within law enforcement, leading to multiple officer arrests along with two crypto-con artist arrests.
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In late 2021, Los Angeles–based private investigator Ken Childs, founder of Paramount Investigative Services, Inc., accepted what appeared to be a standard surveillance assignment involving a dispute over stolen cryto assets. Months later, that same investigation would help uncover a network of criminal activity that ultimately drew the attention of the FBI and Department of Justice, leading to the arrest of multiple law enforcement officers and two individuals tied to an allegedcryptocurrency scheme.
Recently featured in Rolling Stone, Childs is now clarifying the events behind the headlines. "The article captured pieces of the story, but it didn't tell the full story," said Childs. "What started as a legitimate surveillance investigation turned into something darker. We were being compartmentalized and only given partial information. It wasn't until much later that everything clicked."
According to Childs, his firm's decision to terminate the assignment came after the clients had crossed into criminal behavior. Rather than ignore what he discovered, Childs and his attorney, a former federal prosecutor, filed a detailed civil complaint designed to bring the situation to the attention of local prosecutors. That filing did exactly that.
"Our complaint caught the attention of federal authorities, and soon I was contacted by the FBI," Childs said. "I met with their team and, through my attorney, provided documentation, communications, and evidence that supported their ongoing investigation."
Childs' cooperation provided actionable intelligence that ultimately supported several arrests, including multiple law enforcement officers and two con artists linked to the crypto dispute. He also helped identify evidence suggesting broader financial crimes, including tax evasion tied to the original clients. "I think a lot of people were too afraid to come forward until my case showed that these individuals weren't untouchable," said Childs. "Once the DOJ got involved, the truth started to surface. My focus was about exposing them and demanding accountability."
Today, Childs continues to operate Paramount Investigative Services with the same focus on lawful, results-driven investigations for attorneys, insurance providers, and private clients across Southern California. His case remains a striking example of how independent investigators can uncover what others overlook — and how accountability sometimes starts outside the system.
Media Contact
Ken Childs, Paramount Investigative Services, 1 (213) 733-3333, [email protected], https://licensed-investigator.com/
SOURCE Paramount Investigative Services
Share this article