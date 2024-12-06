From Santa Claus Parades to Christmas Markets to Toy Drives, Digital Developer Upanup Helps Ontario Municipalities Spread Holiday Cheer

At Upanup our goal is to make life easier through better online experiences and access to information, and this time of year it's even more important. We are honoured to offer solutions that help municipalities keep residents up to date, and we wish everyone Happy Holidays. Post this

Across Ontario, many municipalities have utilized Upanup's comprehensive website offering to update residents on events, charitable donations and special holiday programs. With kids on a break from school and government departments on holiday schedules, knowing what's available and what's not is imperative.

Here are just a few examples of the types of activities in Ontario communities this holiday season:

Wellington County hosted its fourth annual Christmas Market that featured handmade market items, live musical entertainment, delicious local food and a visit from Santa Claus while the Wellington County Library’s fourteen branches also held many events throughout December for all ages.

Township of King’s food drive is more important than ever this year, with the Food Bank facing an urgent need for assistance, reporting a staggering 66% increase in individuals served this year. Donations can be made through their online form and can also be found via a unique button at king.ca/OnlineServices.

City of Barrie Mayor's annual Christmas card contest received submissions from creative Barrie residents.

Township of North Dundas’s first ever Lawn Tractor Parade of Lights will be held on December 14th.

Village of Point Edward’s Christmas in the Village on December 7th will include Santa & Mrs. Claus, cookie decorating, craft and bake sale, gingerbread competition, photo booth, s’mores, ornament decorating.

Township of Clearview holds a Toys for Tickets parking ticket program, which allows anyone who receives a parking ticket between October 15th and December 18th, 2024, the option to pay the early fee as indicated on the ticket, or to submit a gift card or toy of equal or greater value as payment for the ticket.

Town of Kearney’s Christmas Fun Fair, Christmas Lights Contest, Kearney Lions Food Donation Sleigh, Pancake Breakfast and Kearney Fire's Christmas Wonderland were number of holiday events on the community schedule this holiday season.

"It's great to see our municipality clients sharing information about lots of events in their communities this holiday season," said Peter Knapp, CEO of Upanup. "At Upanup our goal is to make life easier through better online experiences and access to information, and this time of year it's even more important. We are honoured to offer solutions that help municipalities keep residents up to date, and we wish everyone Happy Holidays."

