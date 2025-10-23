From Science to Success: Syner-G Announces New Brand & Service Model to Drive Biopharma Innovation

"We're committed to empowering our clients to achieve their most important goals in bringing therapies to patients faster and with greater assurance." Ron Kraus Post this

"At Syner-G, we understand the ambitions and challenges our clients face on their journey to market," said Ron Kraus, CEO of Syner-G. "We see ourselves not just as a partner, but as a true extension of their team—dedicated to listening, collaborating, and providing the specialized support they need to succeed. Whether they are pioneering early-stage innovations or scaling global solutions, our goal is to help them navigate the complex path ahead, bridge critical capability gaps, and move forward with confidence. We're committed to empowering our clients to achieve their most important goals in bringing therapies to patients faster and with greater assurance."

"As a Strategic Development and Delivery Partner, we offer a holistic solution—bringing a broad suite of tools and a passionate, science driven team to address whatever challenges our clients face," said Chris Erickson, COO of Syner-G. "Our consultants bring decades of expertise and an objective perspective to solving complex problems across every stage of product development, from discovery to commercialization. Our mission is to help our clients de-risk their programs, accelerate their path to approval, and ultimately deliver safe and effective therapies to patients faster."

Science-led

Syner-G's integrated approach connects discovery, CMC, regulatory, medical writing, and quality to guide innovators through the complex drug development process—from preclinical to approval and beyond. With more than 200 INDs filed, more than 30 NDAs/BLAs filed, and more than 300 assets supported, Syner-G has a proven track record of success. Syner-G teams include scientists, regulatory strategists, quality leads, and medical writers, many with expansive scientific backgrounds—ensuring development decisions are informed by scientific depth. Solutions are grounded in science, built to reduce risk, and designed to advance therapies efficiently from discovery through development, approval, and new market expansion.

Strategy-driven

Syner-G combines top-tier consulting experience with deep domain knowledge in pharma, biotech, and diagnostics to drive strategic initiatives across M&A integration, digital transformation, and organizational design. Syner-G's success is reflected in it supporting the largest acquisition in pharmaceutical history valued at more than $25 billion. With an agile, hands-on approach, Syner-G combines critical thinking and practical execution to help biopharma and biotech companies navigate complex change, improve performance, and scale with confidence.

Delivery-focused

Syner-G provides right-sized technical expertise, operational leadership, and hands-on support to turn strategy into scalable, compliant execution. Syner-G teams are embedded alongside client teams to lead and manage the technical operations and infrastructure that drive performance and deliver on business goals. Syner-G has partnered with over 1,000 life science companies, overseen 5,000 technical projects spanning more than 10 million square feet, and successfully operationalized over $1 billion in capital program delivery. From facility builds and tech transfer to engineering, validation, and day-to-day operations, Syner-G helps biopharma and biotech companies reduce risk, accelerate readiness, and move programs forward with speed and precision.

Syner-G's convergence of science, strategy, and delivery isn't just about its breadth of services, it's about how it connects them. Syner-G's new service model is designed to support those driving the future of medicine—biopharma innovators, investors, and partners who are shaping new therapies and technologies. Whether advancing a first molecule, scaling a global pipeline, or transforming an organization, Syner-G meets clients where they are in the journey and helps them move forward with clarity, control, and speed. From science to success.

About Syner-G

Syner-G is a Strategic Development & Delivery Partner™ to biopharma innovators. We bring together integrated scientific, regulatory, technical, and consulting expertise across the development lifecycle. With a global reach of 400+ professionals across North America, Europe, and APAC, Syner-G is committed to collaborating with our clients to tackle the complexity of drug development and commercialization, merging scientific rigor, operational excellence, and transformative thinking to reduce risk, accelerate progress, and deliver inspiring outcomes that advance science to improve patient lives.

To learn more, visit synergbiopharma.com.

Media Contact

Lyndsey Brumbach, Syner-G BioPharma Group, 1 909.921.2824, [email protected], https://synergbiopharma.com/

SOURCE Syner-G BioPharma Group