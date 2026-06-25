From Screen Time to Screen Value: InnovateEDU Launches the Responsible Pk-5 EdTech Task Force

Effort aims to bridge the gap between conversation and action to build a healthier, developmentally appropriate digital world.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As state legislatures increasingly pivot from rigid screen bans toward model guidance, a new effort has launched to address the rapid expansion of educational technology (EdTech) in early childhood classrooms. Today marks the official introduction of the Responsible PK-5 EdTech Task Force. Led by InnovateEDU, the task force is dedicated to moving the conversation from screen time to screen value by establishing a "Pedagogy-First" framework that aligns technology integration with developmental science and early learning milestones.

The rapid growth of educational technology in early classrooms has brought us to a major turning point. PK-5 education requires a developmentally appropriate approach that is entirely distinct from secondary integration models. Moving the conversation from screen time to screen value, the Task Force argues that early tech policy must prioritize evidence-based use, actively support a child's physical, social, and emotional milestones, and fiercely defend the human connections that anchor early learning.

"We need to stop asking how much time children are spending on screens and start asking what value that edtech is delivering," said Erin Mote, CEO of InnovateEDU. "Our task force is dedicated to moving past rigid bans and toward a 'Pedagogy-First' framework that aligns technology integration with how young children actually learn, grow, and thrive."

To execute this vital work over the next seven months, the initiative has assembled a coalition of 20 Executive Committee members and more than 100 Task Force member organizations, bringing together school district and state education leaders, physicians, educators, researchers, and civil rights and youth advocates.

The primary goal is to champion Developmentally Appropriate Design (DAD) and evidence-backed tools as a universal standard. Grounded in the Science of Learning and Development (SoLD), the Task Force will focus heavily on creating frameworks and resources for PK-5 EdTech use that define "responsible use" by age group, address universal access, align with evidence-based practices, and support students' cognitive learning and development.

By October 2026, the Responsible PK-5 EdTech Task Force will publicly release a comprehensive set of recommendations and actionable resources designed to help state and local education agencies evaluate, procure, and implement safe, effective classroom technologies.

To learn more about the initiative or to follow its progress, please visit https://www.innovateedunyc.org/responsible-pk5-edtech-task-force.

InnovateEDU

InnovateEDU is a nonprofit organization that accelerates ecosystem development, radically disrupts system challenges and barriers, and forges uncommon alliances in education through policy, practice, and technology. We envision a radically transformed learning ecosystem in which every learner has access to educational opportunities and resources that prepare them to contribute to and succeed in a global society and economy. InnovateEDU catalyzes educational transformation by bridging gaps among data, policy, practice, and research to center the field's needs and accelerate innovation towards an equitable, inclusive, and radically different future for all learners.

Media Contact

Jessica Duff, InnovateEDU, 1 501-319-4901, [email protected], www.innovateedunyc.org

SOURCE InnovateEDU