From Service to Success: U.S. Veterans Magazine's August Issue Guides Veterans from Battlefield to Boardroom

U.S. Veterans Magazine's August issue, themed "Navigating Change: From Battlefield to Business," is designed to support veterans transitioning to civilian life. This edition features comprehensive guides on veteran-friendly employers, schools, and supplier diversity programs. Highlighting the journey from military service to corporate success, the issue includes a cover story on Chef Andre Rush, who exemplifies resilience in and out of the kitchen. Additional articles cover topics like VA loan benefits, the challenges of Paralympic athletes, and the significance of public speaking in professional development. Special sections address veterans' recruitment, the transformational impact of horseback psychotherapy, and effective strategies for veteran education. The magazine serves as a tribute to veterans, offering resources and stories that inspire and guide them.

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Veterans Magazine is proud to announce the release of its August issue, dedicated to navigating change and going from battlefield to business. This special edition includes our annual rankings of Top Veteran-Friendly Employers, Top Veteran-Friendly Supplier Diversity Programs and Top Veteran-Friendly Schools. The issue features articles on transitioning veterans, career development, Yellow Ribbon Schools and a special section on hot job opportunities for veterans.

Cover Story: Chef Andre Rush – Facing the Fight

Our cover story features the very fit and inspiring Chef Rush. Dive into his journey and read about his fight both in and out of the kitchen.

Read exciting articles on:

Mission Transition: Lessons from a veteran who has been there.

Paralympic Paradox: Superstar play, unequal playing field.

Your Path to Homeownership: A veteran's guide to VA loan benefits.

Explore valuable articles:

Power, Status, Influence: Veterans navigating the corporate hierarchy.

Navigating Change: Jeff Pagano on nonprofit resources for smooth transitions.

on nonprofit resources for smooth transitions. The Power of Public Speaking: A path to professional development.

Recruiting Veterans: The best thing you could do for your business.

Launching a Career After Service: An interview with Navy Federal Credit Union's CJ Kane.

From Military Service to Corporate Mission: Bob Whittle's journey with USAA.

journey with USAA. Werner Enterprises: A leader in veteran recruitment and inclusion.

From Battlefield to Business: How a leukemia survivor became a Molly Maid franchise owner.

franchise owner. A Navy SEAL's Guide for Transitioning into Franchising.

Certification Changes the Game for Veteran Businesses.

Special features:

Montel Williams' Military Makeover: Transforming the lives of veterans and their families.

Key articles on education for veterans:

The Yellow Ribbon Program Explained.

Enhancing Success for Military & Veteran Students: Courtney Swoboda's journey at the University of Central Missouri .

journey at the University of . The University of South Carolina : Leading the charge in veteran support.

: Leading the charge in veteran support. 5 Ways to Navigate the Classroom with Student Veterans.

Additional articles: Don't miss these insightful articles:

Healing Veterans with Horseback Psychotherapy.

Grey Team Champions Soldier Suicide Prevention, Health & Wellness.

Buying a Home from a Distance.

This issue is a tribute to veterans who inspire, lead and create meaningful change. We invite our readers to explore the stories and find motivation and guidance for their own journeys.

About U.S. Veterans Magazine: U.S. Veterans Magazine is dedicated to providing valuable resources, insights and stories for veterans and their families. Our mission is to support and celebrate the contributions of veterans across all sectors.

For more information, visit usveteransmagazine.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Natalie Rodgers

Submissions Editor at U.S. Veterans Magazine

[email protected]

Media Contact

Natalie Rodgers, DiversityComm, Inc., 1 951-454-4841, [email protected] , https://www.diversitycomm.net/

SOURCE DiversityComm, Inc.